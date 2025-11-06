Tigers Named Possible Landing Spot for All-Star Slugger in Free Agency
For the second year in a row, the Detroit Tigers came up short in the playoffs, This year's exit was extra painful, however, as the Tigers were eliminated by the Seattle Mariners in a 15-inning thriller in Game 5 of the ALDS.
While Detroit had plenty of pitching, it ultimately didn't have enough offense to go the distance. The Tigers' lineup scuffled in October, averaging a meager 3.63 runs per game in the postseason – more than a full run below their regular-season mark of 4.68.
Accordingly, Detroit would be wise to pursue some bats this winter, especially a proven winner like Alex Bregman.
Alex Bregman Remains a Good Fit for Detroit
Bregman officially opted out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox on Monday, declining the two years and $80 million remaining on the three-year deal that he signed with them last winter.
For the second year in a row, Bregman is a free agent, giving the Tigers another crack at him.
Detroit pursued the star third baseman heavily last offseason, offering him six years and $171.5 million. He declined, however, opting for a shorter-term deal with a higher AAV and more flexibility from the Red Sox.
With Bregman back on the market, the Tigers should go after him again. They have money to spend and could still use a right-handed bat to balance out their lefty-heavy lineup. He would also represent a considerable upgrade at the hot corner over Zach McKinstry and Andy Ibanez.
Meanwhile, Bregman is coming off a strong season with Boston. He made his third All-Star team and was an AL Silver Slugger finalist after posting his highest OPS (.821) in six years. He also made an immediate impact on the Red Sox's young clubhouse, helping lead them to their first playoff appearance in four seasons.
While he's going to be 32 next year, the two-time World Series champion remains a highly valuable player at the plate, in the field and in the dugout.
Former GM Names Tigers As Possible Contenders for Bregman
Once again, the market for Bregman figures to be hot this winter. Boston is hoping to re-sign him, of course, and multiple other teams figure to be in the mix as well.
Former GM Steve Phillips thinks Detroit could be one of those teams, naming the Tigers as a possible landing spot for Bregman during his appearance on MLB Network on Wednesday. However, he acknowledged that a Bregman deal would divert precious funds away from a possible Tarik Skubal extension.
"I think there's gonna be a robust market," Phillips said. "I think the Tigers would be in on it, but any money you give to Bregman is money you're not giving to Skubal, so you're not likely to sign him."
At this stage of their careers, Skubal is the better player and more valuable asset, so extending him should be Detroit's top priority. If negotiations fall through, however, the Tigers could consider pivoting to Bregman or another big-name free agent.