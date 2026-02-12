Tigers Should Consider Signing All-Star Slugger to Contract Extension

With pitchers and catchers reporting for the Detroit Tigers, there is certainly a buzz surrounding the team heading into the year.

While it was a lackluster offseason for the most part for the Tigers, the recent signing of Framber Valdez has changed the narrative for the team this winter in a positive way. Detroit has had a reputation of not quite doing enough the last couple of winters, but that has quickly changed.

There is a lot to like about the Valdez signing that will help the Tigers be a better team in 2026, but it will also provide them with some insurance regarding the future of their ace, Tarik Skubal. With a lot of uncertainty about whether or not this will be the last year for Skubal in Detroit, it makes sense for the team to try to do everything they can to win with him before he hits free agency.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

If he does end up going to the open market, he will likely be priced far too high for the Tigers and could wind up elsewhere. While keeping him long-term should be their top priority, they do have another really good player on the team who they should consider locking up.

Mark Feinsand of MLB recently wrote about players who could be up for a massive contract extension. For the Tigers, it was All-Star slugger Riley Greene who was named, and it makes a lot of sense.

Tigers Should Sign Greene Long-Term

Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Due to the uncertainty surrounding Skubal, the Tigers would be wise to avoid something happening with their young star slugger. At just 25 years old, Greene has emerged as the best hitter for the franchise. While he is still under affordable team control for the next few years, he is the type of talent that Detroit would be wise to hold on to for a long time.

For the last two years, the slugger has been able to total an OPS of at least .800, and he really saw his power numbers increase in 2025. Last season, he slashed .258/.313/.493 with 36 home runs and 111 RBI. While the numbers were very strong, he did strike out 201 times, which is something that he will have to cut down on going forward.

Even though they don’t have to just yet, signing Greene to an extension sooner rather than later would be a wise move, especially considering what they are going through with Skubal right now.

Don't miss out on any news or analysis. Take a moment and sign up for our free newsletter and get content delivered straight to your mailbox daily!

More Detroit Tigers News: