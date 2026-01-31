Tigers Send Tarik Skubal to Mets for Massive Haul in Hypothetical Trade Proposal

With pitchers and catchers set to report right around the corner for the Detroit Tigers, what the future will hold for their star pitcher has yet to be determined.

Coming off a second straight loss in the American League Division Series, the Tigers were undoubtedly a team that wanted to improve this winter. However, the franchise hasn’t done much to give people a reason to believe that they will be taking a massive step forward.

While they do have a really strong farm system, when these top prospects will be coming up to make an impact has yet to be seen. Furthermore, for the last two years, Detroit has had the best pitcher in the league, and that has been a major reason for its success. However, he is entering the final year of his deal, and the Tigers have an impossible decision to make regarding his future.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently proposed a hypothetical deal in which the Tigers traded their star pitcher Tarik Skubal to the New York Mets in exchange for Jonah Tong, Carson Benge, and Clay Holmes.

Strong Return for Skubal

While any potential deal for the star left-hander would have to be significant, this is a pretty impressive one. Of the three, Holmes is the most proven in the league and has been both a starter and a relief pitcher. While New York did attempt to move him into the rotation, the results were mixed, with some struggles, especially in the second half of the year. A move back to the bullpen might get the most out of him, but he would provide flexibility in the role.

Furthermore, Tong and Benge would be the real prizes for Detroit. Tong got a chance to prove himself at the end of last year and pitched well in a small sample size. He appears to be in the Mets’ rotation as of now for 2026 and would be able to do the same for the Tigers.

While Tong has some experience in the majors, Benge is seen as the top prize in this deal. The young outfielder has yet to make his debut in the big league, but that appears to be changing this year.

Overall, getting three major league-ready players back for Skubal would be a significant haul and one that could actually make sense if the Tigers were willing to deal their ace.

