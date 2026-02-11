Current Tigers Rotation May Have Highest Upside in MLB Entering Season

When people think of the Detroit Tigers, the first thing that comes to mind is pitching. Primarily because of Tarik Skubal, who has proven to be one of the most dominant pitchers in the league with back-to-back Cy Young Awards.

Even further back, to the early 2010's, when the Tigers built a rotation consisting of Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, Rick Porcello and Armando Galarraga in 2010. Then a rotation in 2014 headlined by Verlander, Scherzer, and Anibal Sanchez, the fans in Detroit know what a great rotation looks like.

Now, after signing Verlander to a one-year deal, combined with their other free agent signing, Framber Valdez, the Tigers could have another top rotation on their hands, if it plays out well.

High Floor, Higher Ceiling

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws against Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Obviously the 2026 Tigers rotation begins with Skubal, and as the two-time reigning Cy Young winner, there isn't much more he could do to increase his ceiling besides finishing with a full season ERA under one. Now, though, he isn't the only one that can produce a Cy Young worthy season on the team.

Adding Valdez, who spent eight seasons with the Houston Astros, and earned Cy Young votes in four of those seasons, including a career high finish of fifth in voting, gives the Tigers a much needed one-two punch. If he can be close, or better than his average ERA of the last four seasons (3.21), and Skubal replicates his 2025 performance, their ERA together would be 2.71, an elite number for the top end of the rotation.

With Casey Mize coming off the best year of his career, pitching to a 3.87 ERA and a 14-6 record, they have a more than competent top three in the rotation. Now, if Mize can continue to make strides, and generating weaker contact, the rotation only grows better.

The Tigers now have a new option in Verlander as well. A long-awaited reunion between the club, and an undoubtedly Hall of Fame pitcher. He showed no signs of aging last season either, finishing with a 3.85 ERA in 152 innings, his most since 2023. Should he continue to harness his youth, and finish with another season of those numbers, that would put the top four in the rotation under a four ERA.

Well how do those numbers stack up the storied rotations that have pitched at Comerica Park? If you add in Jack Flaherty, who is projected to round out the rotation, and the 4.64 ERA he finished with, the team rotation ERA would be 3.55.

That would be their best team ERA since 1984, when they finished with a 3.49, and would beat out the early 2010 teams that were loaded on the mound. Obviously, anything can happen. Regression, injuries, ball-park factors, but for now, the Tigers have built a rotation that if it works, could be one of the best in franchise history.

