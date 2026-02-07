Tigers Star Prospects Impressing Manager A.J. Hinch Before Spring Training

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch is already in Lakeland, Fla., getting ready for spring training next week. Turns out two of his top prospects are as well.

The curious part? Pitchers and catchers report to Lakeland, Fla., for their first workouts on Feb. 11. Position players don’t have to report until Feb. 15. But, as Hinch was talking with Foul Territory on Friday, he said infielder Kevin McGonigle and outfielder Max Clark were already in town and working out.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

“Those two kids are here in Lakeland, they were taking live BP off a couple of our pitchers, so I like that's a good start, right?” Hinch said. “If you're gonna come to camp that early and get after it that's pretty impressive.”

It’s a great start for the two prospects who will be at spring training on non-roster invitations and have a chance to make the opening day roster, under the right circumstances.

How Tigers are Approaching Developing Top Prospects

AJ Hinch says Kevin McGonigle and Max Clark are already getting work in at the team's Spring Training facility.



"That's a pretty good start." 😤 pic.twitter.com/C0Rf7S8ZJC — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 6, 2026

The Tigers aren’t putting pressure on either to make the team coming out of camp. Detroit has the necessary depth at the Major League level. But both prospects are coming off exceptional seasons. The hope is that the pair play so well that it forces the Tigers to make hard decisions.

Hinch knows both players well. They were around spring training last year. The expectations are just higher now. He sees his job as making sure the expectations don’t get the better of either of them. Focus on the game, he says, and the rest should fall into place.

“I gotta get those guys comfortable with this group of players and then see what they can do,” Hinch said. “I mean the better you play, the more you play. The better you play, the faster these timelines get. So, there's a little bit more pressure on these guys to show up and be good because of the attention they're getting. But I just want him to soak up our environment, our culture, the continuous learning, hang with the boys they watched play in the playoffs and see where they fit in.”

McGonigle played in just 88 games in 2025 due to a sprained ankle, but he produced. He slashed .305/.408/.583 with 19 home runs and 80 RBI. The power was a huge leap over his 2024 (five home runs and 44 RBI), but he slashed .309/.401/.452 that campaign. He was named the Arizona Fall League’s most outstanding player after he slashed .362/.500/.710 in 19 games. He also led the AFL with 12 extra-base hits and 49 total bases. He is baseball’s No. 2 prospect.

Clark slashed .271/.403/.432 with 14 home runs and 67 RBI last season as he finished 2025 at Double-A Erie with McGonigle. While he didn’t go to the Arizona Fall League, he played in the MLB Futures Game during All-Star weekend. He was also named a Baseball America minor league all-star.

Don't miss out on any news or analysis. Take a moment and sign up for our free newsletter and get content delivered straight to your mailbox daily!

Recommended Articles