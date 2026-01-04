Detroit Tigers Spring Training Matchups to Watch in 2026

With as quiet as the offseason has been, it is a little bit hard to believe that it is already time to start talking about spring training, but it will be here before you know it.

The 2026 Grapefruit League schedule has been released and there will be plenty of intriguing matchups that will set the tone for the regular season. The Tigers will face division rivals, powerhouses, and fan-favorite foes in the few months at Lakeland.

Open Day Clash with The Baltimore Orioles

Gleyber Torres at Joker Marchant Stadium | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Tigers will kick-off their spring training home stand against the Baltimore Orioles on February 22 at Joker Marchant Stadium. The Lakeland, Florida fan base will have the first opportunity to see the club in competitive action.

The Orioles will be coming off a strong season, but hoping to advance farther in 2026. Their deep lineup will test Detroit's pitching staff early on. One thing is for sure, this matchup will give both clubs a chance to shake off the dust of the offseason and get some momentum.

The Tigers are known for using these early Grapefruit matchups to give everyday starters and emerging prospects plenty of playing time. Long at-bats and significant bullpen outings can be expected.

AL Central Rivalry With Minnesota Twins

Detroit Tigers fans | David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just a day later, Detroit will host the Minnesota Twins on February 23. Another tough American League Central team, this should be a game to watch.

While the ultimate goal of spring training should be to evaluate rather than win, watching how Detroit's pitching staff handles the familiar divisional lineup should give a quick glimpse into how the season might go.

The Tigers should use this matchup as a chance to assess which bats and arms might break out of camp and end up with the Big League club.

Unique Exhibition Against Team Panama

Mike Watters-Imagn Images

March 4 will offer fans a fun and unique experience when Detroit takes on Team Panama. The game is scheduled to celebrate the start of the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

This will be an intriguing detour from the traditional Grapefruit League battles, all while pairing the Tigers against an international club filled with talent.

Expect this contest to bring out some crowd favorites and give younger players the chance to display their talents. The game should exhibit a different style of competition and celebrate baseball on a global stage.

Powerhouse Test Against Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays

Two clubs that are known for their potent offenses and deep rosters will also take the field against the Tigers. Given that these matchups don't happen until later into the spring training season, they should be a great test for the Detroit pitching roster and hopefully showcase the lineup performance.

The Tigers will take on the Blue Jays at home on March 1, and the Braves come to town the following day, March 2.

Both teams will offer execs and fans alike a real chance to see how the Tigers stack up against Major League talent outside their division. Valuable reps should be gained in these games.

Detroit Tigers Spring Training Schedule

2/21 Tigers at Yankees 11:05 AM

2/22 Orioles at Tigers 11:05 AM

2/23 Twins at Tigers 11:05 AM

2/24 Tigers at Braves 11:05 AM

2/25 Blue Jays at Tigers 11:05 AM

2/25 Tigers at Phillies 11:05 AM

2/26 Tigers at Orioles 11:05 AM

2/27 Phillies at Tigers 11:05 AM

2/28 Tigers at Rays 2:00 PM

3/1 Blue Jays at Tigers 11:05 AM

3/2 Braves at Tigers 11:05 AM

3/6 Red Sox at Tigers 11:05 AM

3/7 Pirates at Tigers 11:05 AM

3/8 Tigers at Blue Jays 11:07 AM

3/11 Tigers at Twins 11:05 AM

3/12 Yankees at Tigers 11:05 AM

3/13 Pirates at Tigers 4:05 AM

3/14 Tigers at Blue Jays 11:07 AM

3/15 Tigers at Yankees 11:05 AM

3/16 Phillies at Tigers 11:05 AM

3/17 Orioles at Tigers 11:05 AM

3/18 Tigers at Pirates 4:05 PM

3/20 Tigers at Phillies 11:05 AM

3/21 Yankees at Tigers 11:05 AM

3/23 Tigers at Rockies 7:10 PM

3/24 Tigers at Rockies 1:10 PM

