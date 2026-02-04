One Tigers Outfielder to Watch Closely This Spring Training

The Detroit Tigers turn the page to February, which means that baseball is right around the corner. With pitchers and catchers reporting soon to spring training, it won't be long before the whole team is back in Tigertown in Lakeland, Florida.

The Tigers announced which players will be on the spring training roster, filled with familiar faces and notable names coming through the farm system. Of the players named, one outfielder in particular needs to have a strong spring training to rest assured that Detroit's center field position has a player with a strong glove and an above-average bat once again.

All Eyes on Parker Meadows

Detroit Tigers center fielder Parker Meadows (22) celebrates after hitting a single. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers center fielder has had a very on again off again type of run thus far in his Major League Baseball career. Debuting in 2023, Meadows looked to be a promising fielder that the organization hoped could find his way with the bat in his hands. And in 2024, that happened, for about 47 games.

After the All-Star break, when Detroit moved Jack Flaherty to the Los Angeles Dodgers, among others, indicating they were sellers at the trade deadline, Meadows and the Tigers strung together an impressive run that got them to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Meadows hit .296 post-All-Star break with six home runs, 23 RBIs, and an OPS of .840. Not to mention, he was one of the best center fielders defensively during that time as well, making balls that were bound for extra bases turn into big outs in late-inning games.

Detroit Tigers center fielder Parker Meadows (22) makes a diving catch to take away a hit. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

He ended 2024 strong and 2025 was supposed to be the breakout of Meadows, until he was shut down at the beginning of spring training last season due to a nerve issue. The Tigers' center fielder made his return to the field on June 2, and Detroit could have really used him throughout the first half despite holding the best record in baseball.

In 58 games last season, Meadows took a step back, finishing with a career-low .215 AVG, .291 OBP, .330 SLG, and .621 OPS.

This season could be different, so long as Meadows stays healthy and on the field. Having time to shake off the cobwebs of the offseason, this spring training should allow a fair assessment of whether or not Meadows still has what it takes to be an everyday player.

Top outfield prospect Max Clark is on the spring training roster, who could easily be the replacement for Meadows in the future. But if things don't pan out for the former second-round pick in 2018, the first-round pick from 2023 could be inquiring about a job opening in center field.

