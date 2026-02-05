Tigers Spring Training Roster Reveal Has Four Top Prospects in Big League Camp

The Detroit Tigers are going to have some of their biggest prospects involved when they kick off spring training action this month in Lakeland.

With the team dropping their official spring training roster, fans who have been wondering the big question as to which youngsters are going to get the chance to compete in big league camp finally got their answer.

Notably, No. 1 prospect Kevin McGonigle, No. 2 prospect Max Clark, No. 3 prospect Josue Briceño and No. 9 prospect Max Anderson are all included on the roster as non-roster invitees, meaning they are going to get their first shot at spring with the MLB club.

Realistically, all face an uphill battle to break camp in Detroit, but it adds a twist to the spring.

Which of Tigers Youngsters Has Best Chance to Make Team?

It doesn't take a detective to discover that this conversation starts with McGonigle coming off his incredible 2025 season, which kept improving even after his promotion to Double-A. Following an MVP performance in the Arizona Fall League, the question of whether he could crack the roster to start the season became real.

Unquestionably, his debut is coming this year, but if he keeps on raking in camp, Detroit is not gonna have much choice but to put him on the roster right away.

Beyond McGonigle, Anderson -- who was steady and productive last season -- has actual Triple-A experience and can play third base, something which could give him a leg up over McGonigle if both are performing well.

Each has a long road ahead of them and must prove a ton in camp to have a chance, but they certainly have a leg up over both Clark and Briceño.

Tigers Spring Training is Approaching Fast

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report in exactly a week on February 11, which, of course, means fans are just one step closer to the start of the season.

Opening Day will be held on March 26, and Detroit will play 29 spring training games beginning on February 21 against the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.

As things start to develop this spring, Tigers fans who already were ecstatic about the start of the season now have even more reason to look forward to their first real look at the guys who are the future of the organization.

