Tigers Top Prospect Receives Nod of Approval From Ace Tarik Skubal

The Detroit Tigers have some of the most promising young stars in the Major Leagues right now, with their top prospect turning heads left and right.

Kevin McGonigle holds the helm atop the Tigers' farm system, and he's only gaining more attention week by week. Throughout his 2025 campaign, the 21-year-old infielder slashed .305/.408/.583 with a .991 OPS and 19 homers through 88 games. He has yet to make his professional debut at the plate, but his time is coming.

Not only is McGonigle Detroit's No. 1 prospect, but he lands at No. 2 among MLB's Top 100 Prospects rankings heading into this season, trailing Konnor Griffin of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Expectations are high for the budding star, but ace Tarik Skubal appears to have the utmost confidence in his abilities. This became apparent in his latest statement regarding the rising slugger.

McGonigle’s Skill Backed Up by Skubal

As impressive as McGonigle is at the plate, his defensive prowess is something to be admired, particularly considering his young age. His skill on defense appears to be what Skubal is noticing the most right now.

"Everybody knows the bat, right," Skubal stated in reference to McGonigle, per Jason Beck of MLB.com. “He’s going to hit. But you get to watch the defense, and you’re like, ‘Yeah, this is a complete baseball player.’ He’s just a grinder. He’s a competitor. He works his [tail] off. It’s not a surprise why he’s the player he is.”

For a player as recognizable as Skubal to publicly take notice of a prospect is telling of who McGonigle is as a player, but also of who he is as a teammate. The 29-year-old ace tends to overshadow the younger stars due to his striking command on the mound, so receiving such high praise from him should help boost McGonigle's confidence this spring.

Opening Day is approaching quickly, and McGonigle is hoping to crack a spot in the lineup. To add to his already growing confidence, he's also received recognition from the coaching staff, most notably infield coach Joey Cora.

If he continues on this track, he is well on his way to a successful career in the Major Leagues. But the way in which he handles himself this spring will largely dictate his path to the Majors, and will truly start to show whether he's ready to hit the ground running in his upcoming campaign.

