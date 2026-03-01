Which Detroit Tigers Prospects Are Real Depth vs Marketing Names

The Detroit Tigers are fortunate to have some of the top prospects in Major League Baseball. Their farm system is very top-heavy, but these are prospects who come with striking talent.

Developing young talent is key to any ballclub's success, and this stands true for the Tigers. Fortunately, they are known to have one of the strongest farm systems in the Major Leagues. Continuing to foster this department is imperative.

In recent years, Detroit has gotten creative when it comes to balancing its roster with young and veteran players, and it doesn't look like it has plans of changing this up anytime soon.

Here, we have compiled the Tigers' most notable prospects who are expected to make a major impact. These are prospects who provide real depth; they are not just marketing names, meaning that they won't provide immediate support for the franchise. But rather, they are expected to be down-the-line players. But their spring training performances will ultimately determine just how ready they are.

Snapshot of Notable Prospects

Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Real-Depth Prospect Position 2025 Quick Stats (minors) Kevin McGonigle Shortstop .305/.408/.583 (.991 OPS) Max Clark Outfielder .271/.403/.432 (.835 OPS) Josue Briceño Catcher/First Base .266/.383/.500 (.883 OPS) Max Anderson Second/Third Base .296/.350/.478 (.828 OPS)

Kevin McGonigle headlines Detroit's top prospects, and he comes in at No. 2 on MLB's Top 100 Prospect rankings, trailing Konnor Griffin of the Pittsburgh Pirates. McGonigle is undeniably a valuable left-handed hitter and comes with strong plate discipline. He tends to claim center stage, continuing to hold the helm as their top prospect.

Max Clark just barely cracked the Top 10 in MLB's prospect rankings, landing at No. 10. The Tigers picked him third overall in the first round of the 2023 draft, and the ballclub knew it was getting its hands on a budding star. The 21-year-old outfielder will likely earn the nod to make his MLB debut this year.

Josue Briceño is an underrated prospect who should start garnering more attention this spring. Spring training just kicked off, but he's already drawn attention after hitting a homer off ace Tarik Skubal's pitch. This alone is enough to turn heads, but Briceño still has plenty of development he needs to do. He lands at No. 40 on MLB's prospect rankings heading into his 2026 campaign.