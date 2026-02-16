Tigers May Be Plotting Early Kevin McGonigle Promotion After Sunday Workout

The Detroit Tigers came into spring training with one youngster under the brightest microscope of all in one of baseball's top prospects, 21-year-old infielder Kevin McGonigle.

After a historic 2025 season across High-A and Double-A, McGonigle is all but guaranteed to make his MLB debut at some point during 2026, but the question on everyone's mind is when. Headed into camp, the organization has done its best to temper expectations that he could have a chance at cracking the Opening Day roster.

Words are one thing though, and actions are another. The actions during the full squad workout on Sunday from A.J. Hinch were certainly those of someone who believes McGonigle is going to play a very key role early.

Tigers Giving McGonigle Reps with Big League Infield

Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Kevin McGonigle, the No. 2 prospect in baseball was not with the other young players – because Hinch put him in the group of big-league infielders on one of the backfields at TigerTown," Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press wrote (subscription required). "McGonigle took turns with Javier Báez at shortstop. Colt Keith was alone at third base. Gleyber Torres and Zach McKinstry shared reps at second base. And Spencer Torkelson was by himself at first base."

Petzold would go on to make it clear that this does not mean McGonigle is any sort of lock to crack the roster out of the gate and is battling for the starting job with Báez, however it does clearly indicate the team's belief that he is going to play a key role sooner rather than later.

With Colt Keith in line to occupy the every day third base role barring injury to someone on the right side of the infield, McGonigle's best path to playing time early in Detroit may be a shortstop platoon. He spoke about the chance to learn from one of the best in the game defensively and how much of a boost that presents.

"Javy is an unbelievable player, an unbelievable shortstop," McGonigle said. "Just having him right in front of me, learning how he plays shortstop, is going to help me...I definitely was seeing his foot patterns – how he attacked different balls. Then, I would copy the same thing after him. Watching is the best way I learn."

How Early Could Tigers Promote McGonigle This Year?

The answer to this question still depends on just how well the young slugger performs in the exhibition games, but Detroit giving him a chance to practice with the big league infield indicates it is not going to be long.

Despite the Tigers' best efforts to temper expectations, a huge spring performance from McGonigle still could give him a chance to make the Opening Day roster. More than likely, he will begin the season in Triple-A and keep tuning things up before making his debut before the summer.

But as all eyes continue to stay on the young potential future star, it seems he is passing every test the organization has thrown his way so far.

