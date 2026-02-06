Tigers Utility Man Remains Suspended From 2026 World Baseball Classic

A substantial number of players across Major League Baseball are preparing for the upcoming World Baseball Classic, which is just under one month away. Rosters are finalized, and fans are eagerly awaiting the competition.

Unfortunately for Team Puerto Rico, they will be without one of their key players due to a positive cannabis test back in 2023. As a result, he is still suspended, forcing him out of the lineup. Now, the team must move forward without him, as he wraps up his final year being sidelined from international play.

Báez Still Facing Repercussions for 2023 Cannabis Use

As previously reported by Patrick Andres of Sports Illustrated, 33-year-old Javier Báez is still navigating his two-year suspension due to cannabis usage in 2023, ultimately requiring him to sit out of this year's WBC. His suspension went into effect in 2024.

Of note, this does not impact his ability to play in the Major Leagues; this suspension is only regarding international play. Per Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, his exact dates of suspension run from April 26, 2024, to April 26, 2026. On March 12, 2023, he tested positive for cannabis use, which is strictly prohibited by the World Baseball-Softball Confederation, the governing body of the WBC, as it's listed as a banned substance.

Not having Báez on the roster for the WBC will be unfortunate for Team Puerto Rico, as the 33-year-old brings a high level of experience and power to the plate. Previously, he has played for Team Puerto Rico in 2017 and 2023, and was named to the All-WBC team both times.

During his 2025 campaign with the Tigers, Báez slashed .257/.282/.398 with a .680 OPS and 12 homers through 126 games. As a three-time All-Star, his skill is unquestionable, making his absence from the World Baseball Classic all the more frustrating for his team.

Without Báez in their lineup, Puerto Rico will commence the WBC on March 6 against Colombia at 6 p.m. EST. This is another opportunity for the team to claim its first win at the event. Despite being strong contenders in recent years, they've been unable to clinch the victory.

Not having Báez on board is no help, but the team could inch itself closer to a win, and perhaps come out on top this time around.

In the meantime, Báez can prepare for spring training in hopes of reaching playoff contention once again this year.

