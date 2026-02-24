What the Tigers Are Quietly Prioritizing in Bullpen Roles in 2026

The Detroit Tigers enter spring training with a loaded pitching staff. Scott Harris sought after quality arms and successfully improved the starting rotation. Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, and Drew Anderson all signed deals with the Tigers and are excellent options to pair with Tarik Skubal.

The offseason pitching acquisitions have helped Detroit separate from its A.L. Central foes, and they should emerge as one of the best teams in the American League. The bullpen received some help this offseason, and there is a clear identity being built.

Tigers Should Close Out Games at a High Level

Detroit Tigers pitcher Kyle Finnegan throws. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers will enter the season with three formidable high-leverage relievers. Detroit brought back trade deadline acquisition, Kyle Finnegan, on a two-year, $19 million deal. In 16 games with the Tigers, Finnegan posted a 1.50 ERA with 23 strikeouts and only four walks.

He will likely continue to operate as a seventh or eighth-inning pitcher and will be an important piece. Then, Detroit signed legendary closer Kenley Jansen to a one-year deal. The 38-year-old is closing in on history, as he sits 24 saves shy of 500 for his career.

Jansen turned in a productive year with the Los Angeles Angels and should be the closer for the Tigers. Not to mention, Will Vest is another reliable option A.J. Hinch could pivot to. Very few teams have three quality relievers in late-game situations, and that gives Detroit a massive advantage.

In an interview with Foul Territory, Jansen said on his role, "All those decisions is for A.J. and the front office to decide. For me, I'm just going to make sure I'm the best version of myself and whatever inning they want me to pitch, I can be ready for it."

Tigers May Convert Starters Into Long-Relief Roles

Detroit Tigers pitcher Drew Anderson throws a live batting practice. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the rest of the bullpen goes, some pitchers may have to embrace new roles in the bullpen. At full strength, the Tigers have enough arms to fill out the rotations. That leaves guys like Anderson or Keider Montero on the outside looking in.

Anderson could be used in a hybrid role, either as a spot-start pitcher or in long relief. Montero started 12 games last season, but he could also see a similar role this year. Brenan Hanifee and Brant Hurter will continue to be utilized in middle-relief situations. Hurter posted a 2.43 ERA in 43 appearances in 2025.

Detroit may not have the flamethrowers that a typical modern-day bullpen consists of, but it has a lot of depth. Hinch has a versatile mix of righties and lefties and can attack offenses in a multitude of ways.