Tigers Are Telling Us Plenty About Their Pitching Plans Without Saying It

The Detroit Tigers were not shy when it came to adding depth to their starting rotation. One of the early questions this offseason was whether they would ship southpaw ace Tarik Skubal out to another ballclub or if they would hold onto him for another year. Uncertainty loomed, but no moves were made—none involving Skubal, at least.

One of the most shocking moves this offseason was when fellow left-hander Framber Valdez ended his eight-year stint with the Houston Astros and signed as a free agent with the Tigers earlier this month. This move immediately added immense credibility to Detroit's rotation, but the franchise didn't stop there.

Soon after, Justin Verlander signed back with the Tigers, returning to the place where his professional baseball career began over two decades ago. With Valdez and Verlander in the rotation behind Skubal, this is shaping up to be a formidable squad on the mound. With such depth, the ballclub is bound to thrive this year.

Detroit's Rotation Shows World Series Potential

Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although the Tigers reached the postseason last year, the Seattle Mariners handed them a 3-2 loss in the ALDS. This was the second consecutive year they were eliminated at this checkpoint. However, their new starting rotation could be the key to clinching the title, and perhaps to enter the race to the highly touted World Series.

With a rotation as imposing as theirs, it's clear that the franchise is entering its 2026 campaign with plans of appearing in the Fall Classic—a place they haven't been since 2012, when they faced a devastating 4-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

Alongside Skubal, Valdez and Verlander are right-handers Jack Flaherty and Case Mize. During Flaherty's 2025 campaign, he registered a 4.64 ERA and 188 strikeouts across 161.0 innings pitched through 31 starts. As for Mize, he logged a 3.87 across 139 innings pitched through 28 starts, striking out 139 hitters along the way.

Between these five, Detroit is equipped with one of the strongest rotations in the Major Leagues this year. If each player remains healthy and plays to their full potential, fans could end up watching their beloved team reach the World Series once again.

Starting rotation aside, their bullpen is also in good company, with Kyle Finnegan, Kenley Jansen and Will Vest at the forefront. This is a franchise that is likely going to repeatedly make headlines this season, right through to the postseason.

