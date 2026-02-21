Drew Anderson Could Thrive with Tigers in Unique Role on Pitching Staff

The Detroit Tigers arrived fashionably late to the hot stove this offseason. The goal to bolster the starting rotation was accomplished through the acquisitions of Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander. Pairing these two pitchers with Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize equates to a championship-level starting rotation.

However, the fifth spot in the rotation is up in the air and something worth monitoring. Jack Flaherty will likely be the option, but he's coming off a tough 2025 season and is aiming for a bounce-back year.

With Reese Olson out for the season due to injury, Troy Melton could be used in a hybrid role, but Drew Anderson is someone who has been tabbed to have a breakout year, per Bleacher Report.

Drew Anderson's Role Could be Undefined

Detroit Tigers pitcher Drew Anderson practices during spring training. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After two dominant seasons in Korea, Anderson inked a one-year, $7 million deal with the Tigers. Last year, he posted a 2.25 ERA and tallied 245 strikeouts, second in the league. Opposing hitters were limited to a .193 batting average against Anderson.

When Anderson signed in December, it appeared he would have a clear spot in the rotation. However, after the Valdez and Verlander signings, that possibility could be off the table for now. His role is a bit undefined, but he still has an opportunity to be a breakout candidate for Detroit.

That pitch became a big swing-and-miss option for Anderson. With increased velocity on his fastball, he has an opportunity to earn a new life in the big leagues. It'll be interesting to see how manager A.J. Hinch utilizes Anderson. He could be used as a spot-starter or in long-relief situations

His versatility could be a massive weapon for the Tigers. If he's able to bring consistency in his outings and stay healthy, he has a case to get more starts throughout the season. In the bullpen, Detroit's strengths lie with their high-leverage arms.

After the Tigers re-signed reliever Kyle Finnegan, they brought in closer Kenley Jansen. To go along with Will Vest, Hinch has plenty of options available to him in the eighth and ninth innings. However, there isn't as much depth with middle-relief arms which is where Anderson factors in.

He is truly a wild card on this Tigers' pitching staff, and his improved metrics in Korea suggest he could be due for a successful season in 2026.

