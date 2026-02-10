What Tigers' Spencer Torkelson Must Do in 2026 to Complete His Full Turnaround

A major part of the Detroit Tigers getting off to the hot start they did in 2025 was largely due to the contributions of former number one overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, Spencer Torkelson.

Torkelson has had his fair share of ups and downs thus far since making his MLB debut, showcasing moments of greatness and moments of disappointment. After a rough rookie season, hitting .208 with eight home runs and a -1.4 WAR, Torkelson took a massive step forward in 2023.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

In 159 games played in his second season in Detroit, Torkelson hit 31 home runs, drove in 94 RBIs, and had an OPS of .758, with an overall 1.0 WAR. That season had several Tigers fans optimistic that his first season was just a fluke, but unfortunately for them and Torkelson, he took two steps back in 2024.

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) hits a solo home run. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Torkelson participated in only 92 games in 2024 and was sent down to Triple-A following a poor start to the season. Fortunately, he returned to the MLB by the end of the campaign and managed to hit double-digit home runs, finishing with 10.

However, this performance was disappointing for Tigers fans, especially since the rest of the team fought hard to secure a playoff appearance for the first time since 2014 throughout the season, and not just down the stretch as Torkelson did when he returned.

A ton was riding on Torkelson's 2025 campaign, and he stepped up to the test after adjusting his swing. Finishing the season with his second 30+ home run season (31) as well as setting career highs in OBP (.333), SLG (.456), and OPS (.789), this upcoming season can't be another case of the 2024 setback for the slugging first baseman.

Torkelson Needs To Cement Himself as a Consistent Power Threat

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) celebrates after he hits a home run | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Fans know what Torkelson is capable of, the organization knows what he's capable of, and he knows what he's capable of. In 2026, Torkelson needs his first back-to-back impressive power display season in his career if he wants to complete the turnaround that he began last season.

Before 2025, there were conversations about where Torkelson fit on this team, as Colt Keith began taking reps at first base in spring training. Now that the season is over, it's clear the organization still has faith in Torkelson being their slugging first baseman, but he needs to live up to his end of the bargain.

Set to make $4.075 million this season after reaching an agreement and avoiding arbitration, Torkelson needs to prove his consistency and that the organization wasn't wrong in taking him when they did.

The Tigers will need Torkelson to help contribute to the AL Central division title chase with his consistent power.

Detroit Tigers players Kerry Carpenter (30) Spencer Torkelson (20) and Riley Greene (31) stand at attention for the National Anthem. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Detroit has a strong core of players, such as Torkelson, Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter, and they're most dangerous when all three are playing to the standards they're held to.

Torkelson doesn't need to surpass 31 home runs to have a successful season, but he should be hitting 25 or more to show that he's fully fixed his mechanics and that he isn't just an on again off again type of player.

Don't miss out on any news or analysis. Take a moment and sign up for our free newsletter and get content delivered straight to your mailbox daily!

More Tigers News & Analysis