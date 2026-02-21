What We’re Actually Learning From Tigers' Pitchers and Catchers in Lakeland

The Detroit Tigers have gotten to work this spring in the pitching department to ensure that they have enough depth and confidence in their starting rotation and bullpen to inch them further in the playoffs. So far this spring, there have been some positives in bullpen sessions, but some negatives in live at-bats.

The front office seems to know that they had to pounce on the opportunity to have Tarik Skubal as their ace one last season before he hits free agency. They went out to add veterans in Framber Valdez and a longtime Detroit Tiger in Justin Verlander to solidify an already strong rotation of five.

But with opening day right around the corner, what have we learned thus far from spring training about the pitching staff, both from bullpen sessions and their first live game against the New York Yankees?

What We're Learning About the Rotation

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal practices during spring training. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The rotation of Skubal, Valdez, Jack Flaherty, Casey Mize, and Verlander is one of the best starting fives in baseball going into 2026. This is the first rotation that feels like it has the same star power as rotations in the past did for Detroit, when Verlander was the ace of the franchise.

Manager AJ Hinch and the front office are also telling fans that relying on "pitching chaos," the system that elevated Detroit into the playoffs for the first time since 2014, is likely put to rest unless needed down the stretch of the season. This rotation gives you confidence to give the ball to someone other than just Skubal.

What We're Learning About the Depth

Detroit Tigers pitcher Keider Montero, left, talks to pitching coach Chris Fetter, center, and assistant pitching coach Juan Nieves during spring training. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As is apparent from how the first few innings of the spring training opener went for the Tigers vs the Yankees, the depth might be a little scarce. Keider Montero made it through two innings of work and allowed three runs on three hits with one walk and a monster home run to Spencer Jones.

On top of the struggles Montero had in the first outing of the spring, Aaron Judge took Burch Smith and Ricky Vanasco deep. Sure, those two names might not make the roster come opening day, but if injuries occur this season, Detroit has some unreliable arms at the big league level.

Catcher Depth

Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers practices during spring training | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Veteran Jake Rogers got the start at designated hitter in the spring opener, looking to become a better version of himself at the plate this season. Dillon Dingler is still the top catcher for the organization, and he will be the catcher to man the entire starting rotation.

Young prospects Eduardo Valencia and Thayron Liranzo made the 40-man roster for the upcoming season, so if Rogers continues to struggle, his spot on the roster might not be held down with security for much longer.

