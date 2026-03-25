Why Triple-A Assignment Could Help Tigers Outfielder Wenceel Perez

The Detroit Tigers made a handful of roster announcements on Tuesday, the final day of spring training, with the most prominent being that No. 2 overall prospect in Major League Baseball, Kevin McGonigle, has made the roster.

In other roster news, the outfield was a position for which Detroit needed clear answers. Despite center fielder Parker Meadows' 2025 struggles, as well as his struggles at the plate this spring, his defense was too valuable to keep off the opening day roster. The odd man out? Wenceel Perez.

Why a Triple-A Stint Will Help Perez Return to Detroit in 2026

Detroit Tigers center fielder Wenceel Perez (46) stands on deck. | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Perez was fairly consistent at the beginning of 2025, hitting .282 at the dish in June across 24 games, 20 starts. After the All-Star break, which plagued the entire Tigers roster, Perez took a step back after hitting .262 during the first half to hitting .234 with a .686 OPS.

The playoffs could have had a huge impact on the setback for Perez, as he only hit .105 at the plate. Those kinds of stats are bound to affect a player's confidence, which was seen in spring training, hitting .190, despite having success against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

Taking hacks in the minors has been known to help players who have had experience at the MLB level. Take Spencer Torkelson, for example, who was sent down in 2024 and returned to the roster to help the franchise make the playoffs.

Detroit Tigers outfielder Wenceel Perez (46) celebrates with first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) after hitting a two-run home run. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Success at the plate is Perez's way back to the majors. If Meadows' struggles in the batter's box continue, while he is a defensive wizard in center, the Tigers will have no other option than to do what's best for the team.

The crowded outfield for Detroit needed someone to begin in the minors, and Perez was the clear option. But focusing on his sweet spots in the strike zone, keeping the back foot down, and trying to make solid contact rather than hit a home run each time, Perez will be back in no time.

Manager A.J. Hinch knows that Perez will still be a factor for the Tigers in 2026, but beginning the season in Triple-A will help him refocus on what makes him a good hitter in the first place.

"He has done so many good things for us — and he will do more for us in the coming months. Right now, he's going to go to Triple-A and get locked back in on controlling the strike zone," Hinch said via Detroit Free Press's Evan Petzold.