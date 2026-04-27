Tarik Skubal's Dugout Meltdown Says More About 2026 Than His ERA Does

The Detroit Tigers are getting set for another huge week after getting above .500 on Sunday afternoon following their victory over the Cincinnati Reds as they head south for a three-game set against the Atlanta Braves.

It's been a little bit of a roller coaster early on this year for Detroit, but this is a team that hopes to contend for a World Series this season and has the horses in order to get it done.

On Wednesday, Detroit ace Tarik Skubal will take the mound for the first time since last week when he had a little bit of a blowup in the dugout following being pulled once he surrendered the lead to cap off what was a rough outing by his standards.

As Skubal has looked not quite as sharp so far this year, it would be reasonable to think he may be feeling the pressure of all he is dealing with in the 2026 season.

Skubal May Be Feeling Pressure of Contract, Cy Young

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

While Tigers fans have become used to seeing Skubal perform under the utmost pressure at a level to which they have not seen in a long time, it's easy to forget the amount of pressure the southpaw is under to perform.

Given the breakdown of extension talks, Skubal likely knows this may be his final shot in Detroit to bring the franchise a championship, something which is not likely if he isn't at his best. Furthermore, he could wind up being traded at the deadline if he allows this team to slip out of contention.

It's a not so quiet narrative that Skubal is expected to command a historic contract the likes of which will reset the market for starting pitchers across baseball, something which places even more pressure on him to be at his best.

He is also chasing some of the true legends of the game in terms of his pursuit of a historic third straight American League Cy Young award, something which no player in the game today can understand the weight of.

Skubal Can Find His Form Again for Detroit

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It should be noted that Skubal has not been bad by any means with a 2.72 ERA and 0.991 WHIP, and in some categories he has excelled. He is just a little bit off the kind of marks he has set the last two years, something which is happening at the worst time for the left-hander and for the Tigers.

When he takes the hill on Wednesday, it would not be a surprise to see a vintage Skubal performance where he looks like the best pitcher on the planet and gets Detroit a victory. To this point in 2026 though, it's been a bit rare to see this.

Looking at all the factors, it makes a whole lot of sense why.

Betting against Skubal has proven to be foolish though, and chances are that the big lefty is going to find a way to reach another gear sooner rather than later.