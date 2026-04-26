Jack Flaherty’s Early Struggles Becoming Concern for Detroit Tigers

Jack Flaherty is becoming an unpredictable piece in the Detroit Tigers’ rotation. After making his return to Detroit this offseason and signing a $35 million contract, expectations were higher.

The Tigers have been leaning on consistency to get to their 14-14 record in the AL Central. Jack Flaherty might not be supporting that move.

Sometimes Flaherty looks like the star that Detroit fans know him to be, and other times, well, let’s just say he doesn’t.

In the game on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, Flaherty produced another short and damaging out. Just two innings pitched, six earned runs, and three home runs allowed. These numbers are hard to ignore when you are talking about a starting pitcher.

Through his six starts this season, he owns a 5.33 ERA and 1.74 WHIP across just 25.1 innings.

Pattern Shows Highs and Lows

Jack Flaherty | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

What makes this an even more complicated situation is that Flaherty isn’t ineffective consistently. At times, he shows flashes of excellence and, quite honestly, what the Tigers need.

Against the Royals, he went 6.0 innings, allowing just one run. Then again, against the Twins, he produced 5.2 innings with just one run allowed.

These stats could definitely support a mid-rotation arm, but when you look at the games surrounding those outings, things look very different.

Volatility. That’s the way to explain his outings.

In three of his six starts, Flaherty has allowed five or more earned runs and he fails to get deep into the game. He just isn’t able to maintain command. One of the most shocking stats for him this campaign is the fact that he has walked 22 batters in 25.1 innings.

That is just plain unacceptable, especially in a rotation where he is surrounded by greatness.

Detroit’s Rotation Was Built to Win

In what was likely the most shocking move made during the entire offseason, Detroit shook up MLB when it announced it had signed Framber Valdez. Bringing in Valdez to be behind their two-time Cy Young winner, Tarik Skubal, was a move that made a statement.

The Tigers were here to win and win right now.

Flaherty was also brought back in the offseason. He wasn’t signed again to be their ace, as the front office had already made sure those spots were filled. But, he was expected to carry his weight and keep games under control.

Right now, he is doing too much of the opposite.

Short outings are putting pressure on the bullpen. A group that took another hit on Saturday when RHP Connor Seabold had to leave the game with an injury in the sixth inning.

Detroit may be put in a difficult position if this trend with Flaherty continues. The version that dominates for six innings is still there and shows up, but the version that can’t stay in for three is also there and shows up far too often.

Flaherty needs to find consistency so he remains a strength in the rotation. If he can’t, it is very likely that the liability he presents will be too much to remain as a starter later this season if the Tigers still have a chance of seeing the playoffs.