Three Trade Targets Who Could Solve the Tigers’ Biggest Problem

The Detroit Tigers entered the offseason with a problem that another lineup addition alone could not fix. Too often, their bullpen failed to protect the advantages the rest of the roster created.

Detroit finished 76-86, and its relievers recorded 32 saves and 32 blown saves. That second figure included opportunities before the ninth inning, so it did not represent 32 separate losses. It still reinforced why strengthening the late innings should lead Detroit’s offseason plan.

Scott Harris, the Tigers’ president of baseball operations, should explore the trade market alongside free agency. Three pitchers offer different paths to improvement: an established veteran closer, a controllable closer with something to prove, and a dependable setup option.

These are proposed targets. The suggested returns are estimates rather than reported asking prices or negotiation outcomes.

Two Closers Worth Exploring at Different Prices

Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aroldis Chapman, Boston Red Sox: Chapman delivered the strongest immediate closing credentials of this group. He finished 2026 with a 1.92 ERA, 35 saves and 71 strikeouts across 51 2/3 innings.

His $13 million contract for 2027 became guaranteed after he met the innings requirement and passed his end-of-season physical. Detroit would acquire one season of control, with Chapman turning 39 before Opening Day.

Boston’s need for more offensive power created a possible negotiating opening. A deal bringing back an affordable hitter could help the Red Sox improve their lineup while reallocating money from the bullpen.

A hitter close to the Majors, plus a secondary prospect, would be a reasonable opening proposal if Detroit assumed the salary. Boston could demand more, particularly if it lacked a credible replacement.

Chapman’s age requires caution, but his recent performance made him worth an inquiry. The Tigers should evaluate him as a one-year upgrade and avoid surrendering a cornerstone prospect.

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Riley O'Brien. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley O’Brien, St. Louis Cardinals: O’Brien recorded 38 saves and 64 strikeouts over 64 innings in 2026. His four remaining seasons of club control offer Detroit a longer solution.

The Cardinals’ emphasis on younger talent gave them a reason to consider exchanging a reliever turning 32 in February for prospects. A pitching prospect from the middle of Detroit’s top 30, accompanied by another developmental player, would provide a starting framework.

The price needed to reflect the risk. O’Brien finished with a 4.08 ERA, and his second-half ERA climbed to 5.11. Detroit should investigate his late-season velocity decline before making an offer.

St. Louis could reasonably keep its inexpensive closer. Harris should pursue him only if the acquisition cost reflected his uneven full-season performance.

Kevin Kelly Could Strengthen the Innings Before the Ninth

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Kevin Kelly. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kevin Kelly, Tampa Bay Rays: Kelly provided a different kind of improvement. He posted a 2.44 ERA and 0.90 WHIP over 73 2/3 innings in 2026, striking out 63 while walking 11.

That command could help manager A.J. Hinch protect leads before the closer entered. Kelly would complement another ninth-inning acquisition rather than eliminate that need himself.

Tampa Bay’s run to the ALCS gave it little reason to sell useful pitchers cheaply. With Kelly under control through 2029, Detroit would need to offer value elsewhere on the Rays’ roster.

A controllable hitter ready for the Majors could anchor an offer, with a secondary prospect depending on the hitter’s value. Tampa Bay might consider that exchange if its remaining relief depth allowed it to address another position.

Chapman should be the first inquiry because his recent results most directly addressed Detroit’s closing problem. Kelly offered a complementary route, while O’Brien required a stricter price limit. The winter’s objective should be to build a bullpen that could protect leads across several innings.