The First Move the Tigers Front Office Must Make This Offseason

The Detroit Tigers should make a reliever capable of handling their most important late innings the first major acquisition of this offseason.

Scott Harris, Detroit’s president of baseball operations, has other decisions to make, including how to strengthen the lineup and complete the rotation. But another winter of roster improvements will have limited value if manager A.J. Hinch cannot consistently protect the leads those players create.

Detroit finished 76-86 in 2026, while its bullpen recorded 32 saves and 32 blown saves, according to 97.1 The Ticket’s season-ending assessment.

That total includes opportunities before the ninth inning and cannot be treated as 32 separate losses. It nevertheless illustrates why the Tigers need a stronger plan for protecting advantages throughout the late innings.

Detroit Needs a Reliable Bullpen Anchor

Detroit Tigers pitcher Kenley Jansen celebrates with catcher Dillon Dingler. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harris acknowledged the roster’s vulnerability during his September assessment.

“I didn’t build enough depth into this roster,” he said, according to 97.1 The Ticket.

The bullpen’s overall performance made the problem easy to underestimate. Detroit’s relievers posted a 3.84 ERA, ranking 12th in the Major Leagues, but repeatedly struggled in the situations with the greatest consequences.

Kenley Jansen’s results captured that tension. He finished with a 3.20 ERA and 22 saves, yet allowed 23 walks and seven home runs across 45 innings, according to Baseball-Reference.

His 4.46 FIP, a measure built from strikeouts, walks and home runs, also suggested that his ERA offered an optimistic picture of his work.

Jansen can remain useful. Harris should still seek greater reliability before committing another substantial amount to the same late-inning arrangement.

Detroit holds a club option worth $12 million with a $2 million buyout. The front office should decline it and redirect the additional $10 million commitment toward a bullpen upgrade.

That difference is a starting point for allocating money. An effective replacement could cost more, and Harris must evaluate the full contract against the alternatives.

David Bednar offers an example of the profile Detroit should pursue. The New York Yankees closer recorded a 2.47 ERA, 35 saves, and 76 strikeouts over 69.1 innings in 2026, according to Baseball Savant. He appears among MLB’s impending free agents.

Bednar is a suggested fit, not a reported Tigers negotiation. Harris should compare available relievers on command, ability to miss bats, health and recent workload, with a trade remaining an alternative if free-agent prices become excessive.

Solving the Late Innings Clarifies the Rest

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tyler Holton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adding an anchor would give Hinch a stronger foundation for arranging the pitchers around him.

Tyler Holton and Drew Sommers are among Detroit’s returning bullpen options. Another dependable arm would let Hinch use them according to matchups, availability, and the point when a game’s biggest threat develops.

Harris would then have a clearer picture of the remaining need: another setup option, a pitcher who can cover multiple innings or inexpensive depth that can move between Detroit and Triple-A Toledo.

That distinction matters financially. Buying several interchangeable relievers without establishing who handles the toughest outs can consume the bullpen budget while leaving its central weakness unresolved.

Settling that allocation would also sharpen decisions about a veteran starter and an additional hitter. Detroit can pursue those markets simultaneously, but it should reserve enough money to address the late innings before making optional commitments elsewhere.

The Tigers already have young players who need opportunities, including Kevin McGonigle and Max Clark. Strengthening the bullpen supports their development by giving their contributions a better chance to produce victories.

One acquisition will not repair every pitching problem. Harris still needs depth, healthy returning arms, and continued development. But making a dependable late-inning reliever the first major addition would establish a clear direction for the winter: build a team capable of finishing the games its young core puts it in position to win.