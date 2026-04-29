Tigers Boss Pushes Back on Potential Max Clark Call Up

The Detroit Tigers have already seen the exceptional play and high ceiling from their top prospect. Kevin McGonigle has taken the league by storm, slashing .327/.417/.518 with a team-leading 36 total hits. He's been the clear catalyst for this offense.

Now, Tigers' fans are likely wondering when they'll get to see their No. 2 overall prospect, Max Clark. The 21-year-old outfielder was taken third overall in the 2023 MLB draft. He began this season in Triple-A Toledo, and after a scorching start to the year, he has slowed down in recent weeks.

President of baseball operations Scott Harris spoke about the young outfielder and the likelihood of him getting called up to the big leagues.

Clark's Call Up May Have to Wait

Detroit Tigers outfielder Max Clark bats. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Harris appeared on MLB Network and pushed back on the idea of bringing up Clark. Per Chris McCosky of detroitnews.com, Harris said, "We're not ready to bring him up right now. He's a really important part of our future. We took him in my first draft, and then we took Kevin [McGonigle] right behind him, and those remain two really important pieces for us moving forward."

Over Clark's last 10 games, he's in a 9-40 skid. He only has two extra-base hits with nine strikeouts and a .279 on-base percentage. Despite this, his batting average is still at .303, and he has 30 total hits on the season.

This is nothing on Clark's long-term outlook, but the up-and-down start could signal that he needs more time in the minor leagues to make adjustments. He has incredible tools with excellent speed and a solid bat.

Could Javier Báez's Injury Impact Clark?

Javier Baez reacts after hitting a solo home run. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

In Detroit's 5-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, outfielderJavier Báez was carted off the field. He slid into first base and grabbed his right leg immediately. While the Tigers have not given an official update on his status, there is a likely possibility he'll head to the injured list.

That leaves center field open as Parker Meadows is on the 60-day injured list with a fractured radius bone in his left arm. While Harris' comments about Clark happened before the Baez injury, he said per McCosky, "I think there's a really good chance that he ends up helping us, but it's premature to actually forecast when that's going to happen. We just want to keep him focused where his feet are, and that's in Toledo right now. He's done a great job so far. We've got to keep getting better before we can have that conversation."

So, while Báez's injury could open the door for a Clark callup, it feels unlikely. Based on Harris' comments, the Tigers feel that he needs more time before he steps foot in the big leagues. How much time remains to be seen.