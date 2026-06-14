Tigers’ Decision to Trade Tarik Skubal May Rest on This Deadline

The Detroit Tigers had an unplanned day off on Sunday. Their game with the Cleveland Guardians was postponed due to severe weather.

The game will be made up September as part of a doubleheader. There is a question whether left-hander Tarik Skubal will be with the Tigers that day in Cleveland.

Skubal returned to the active roster on Saturday and took a loss against the Guardians. Detroit heads to Houston with a 29-42 record, 9.5 games out of first place in the AL Central and 6.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card berth. Now, it appears the Tigers have a self-imposed deadline to determine whether to trade the two-time Cy Young winner.

The Tarik Skubal Trade “Deadline”

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale wrote about a myriad of topics in his Sunday notes column. One was about Skubal. He wrote that the Tigers are going to wait until the All-Star break to determine whether to trade Skubal. The Tigers play their final game of the first half of the season on July 12. That’s roughly a month away.

The Tigers have that long to get back into the race. Nightengale didn’t offer reporting on what getting back into the race looks like. But chances are president of baseball operations Scott Harris and his staff will know it when they see it.

The next month will be two things for the Tigers and Skubal — a chance to come back and a chance to show to potential trade partners that the best pitcher in baseball is no worse for his surgery to remove a loose body in his left elbow, which sidelined him for about a month.

His start on Saturday wasn’t his best work, but his standards are sky high after two straight award-winning seasons. Against the Guardians he struck out four and walked one in 4.2 innings as he threw 80 pitches, 53 of which were strikes. The home run he gave up broke a 1-1 tie as the Tigers lost, 3-1. He didn’t offer excuses after the game.

He is likely to take the ball again on Friday when the Tigers host the Chicago White Sox. That’s the earliest he could pitch. A quick review of the calendar shows that Skubal could make up to five starts between now and the All-Star break. But he can’t turn Detroit’s season around alone. He needs help.

He needs help from an offense that has been inconsistent, from a rotation that has been battered by injury and a bullpen that has had extreme peaks and valleys in the late innings. If the Tigers can put it all together the next month and trim down this deficit, then it should put Harris in a buyer’s mood at the deadline.

But if they can’t, then Harris may have to do the unthinkable — trade baseball’s best pitcher and get the best possible return he can.