Brewers Trade Interest Reinforces Why Tigers Can Afford to Wait on Tarik Skubal

The Milwaukee Brewers have become the latest team to express interest in Tarik Skubal, according to MLB.com.

That inquiry adds another contender to a list that, according to The Athletic, also includes the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, Philadelphia Phillies, and New York Yankees as the most logical landing spots should Detroit decide to entertain offers for its ace.

The report once again fueled speculation about the future of the 2024 American League Triple Crown winner and back-to-back AL Cy Young Award recipient. But the biggest takeaway is not that another contender picked up the phone. The more significant story is what that interest says about the Tigers' leverage.

Detroit entered Thursday with a 48-54 record, just 4.5 games behind the final American League Wild Card spot, while facing a favorable stretch of games before the Aug. 3 trade deadline. The organization built this roster to compete and backed that commitment during the offseason with major investments, including the addition of Framber Valdez.

Under those circumstances, president of baseball operations Scott Harris is under no pressure to move his best pitcher. Every additional club that joins the bidding only strengthens Detroit's negotiating position.

His Injury Didn't Lower His Value — It Reinforced It

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Comparing Skubal's 2026 season to the historic campaign he produced in 2025 can easily lead to the wrong conclusion.

Some Statcast metrics have slipped. His Run Value percentile dropped from 100 to 83. His fastball has not generated quite the same impact as last season, and several contact-quality metrics no longer rank among the absolute elite across Major League Baseball.

If that were the entire story, it would appear that Skubal is no longer the dominant force who captured consecutive Cy Young Awards.

The missing piece is context.

The left-hander spent more than a month on the injured list after undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies from his left elbow. His recovery was far quicker than expected, as he returned just 38 days after the procedure. Rather than needing weeks to regain his form, he came back pitching like a true No. 1 starter.

Across 82.2 innings, Skubal owns a 2.83 ERA, a 2.85 FIP, and an outstanding 0.93 WHIP. He has struck out 30.5 percent of the hitters he has faced while issuing only 11 walks all season, numbers that continue to place him among baseball's most efficient starters.

The Foundation of His Dominance Remains Intact

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with some statistical regression from 2025, the traits that make Skubal one of the game's premier starters remain firmly in place.

He ranks in the 100th percentile in walk rate, the 97th percentile in strikeout rate, the 95th percentile in Whiff%, the 96th percentile in Chase%, and the 98th percentile in strike percentage. He also continues to suppress quality contact, posting a .268 expected weighted on-base average (xwOBA), evidence that opposing hitters still struggle to square him up.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal. | Savant Baseball.

His changeup remains one of the best pitches in baseball. Opponents swing through it 50.3 percent of the time and have produced just a .215 xwOBA against it. His slider continues to miss bats at a high rate, while his increased ground-ball rate has helped offset some of the decline in fastball effectiveness compared to last season.

In other words, Skubal does not have to duplicate the best season of his career to remain one of the most valuable starters in baseball.

That reality explains why so many contenders continue calling Detroit.

Detroit Still Holds the Upper Hand

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The real question is no longer whether there is a market for Skubal.

That market has existed for weeks and continues to grow as the trade deadline approaches.

The question is whether any team will meet Detroit's asking price.

According to The Athletic, even rival executives remain divided on what the Tigers should do. Some believe Detroit should maximize Skubal's value before he reaches free agency after the season. Others argue the Tigers are still very much alive in the playoff race and have little reason to move the best pitcher potentially available at the deadline.

The current landscape favors Detroit.

The Tigers are not trying to cut payroll. They remain within striking distance of a Wild Card berth, and with Skubal healthy again, they once more have a frontline starter capable of changing the outcome of a postseason series by himself. Every dominant outing increases the pressure on buyers—not on Scott Harris and the Tigers' front office.

Milwaukee's interest did not raise Tarik Skubal's value.

It confirmed what the rest of Major League Baseball already knew: Detroit controls the most coveted player on the trade market, and only an extraordinary offer is likely to convince the Tigers to let him go.