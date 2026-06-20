Tigers Lineup: Seeking Second Win Over White Sox This Season

Going into Friday afternoon's series opener between the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox, a win for the Tigers had eluded them this season over the division leaders, but that can no longer be said.

The cards were definitely in favor of Detroit at Comerica Park with Tarik Skubal taking the mound, and safe to say he is fully back as he was talking his talk when he ended the fifth with a strikeout of Colson Montgomery.

Things got heated very quickly between dugouts, and even though he gave up a long ball the following inning, the offense came through to steal a win, and Kenley Jensen recorded another save as he has not allowed a hit in nine of his last 10 appearances.

Tarik Skubal got in a screaming match with the White Sox dugout after leaving the bases loaded with a strikeout pic.twitter.com/eIzssfnk6R — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 20, 2026

Now, the Tigers season isn't necessarily lost quite yet, but if they want to avoid being sellers at the trade deadline, and make something of this year then this homestand needs to log a lot of W's.

Starting Line Up June 20

Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler (13) looks toward the dugout during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Saturday afternoon, Detroit is turning to Troy Melton on the hill to set the tone and give them some length. Walks have been an issue for the majority of their bullpen, so the longer a starter can stay on the mound, the better.

The offense did cool down after a dominating start to June, which isn't shocking, but the bats are miles better than what was seen in May, and that needs to continue on, especially if the Tigers want to take the series against a team with eight more wins than them.

3B Kevin McGonigle DH Dillon Dingler CF Matt Vierling LF Riley Greene 1B Spencer Torkelson RF Kerry Carpenter 2B Hao-Yu Lee C Jake Rogers SS Zach McKinstry

Kevin McGonigle (7) shakes hands with first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) after scoring a run against Minnesota Twins during the third inning at Comerica Park. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillon Dingler is getting the day off behind the plate, but Detroit cannot afford to lose him out of the lineup, so he is going to suit up as the designated hitter and follow Kevin McGonigle at the top of the order.

Melton will be dueling with Sean Newcomb of the White Sox, seeking his fourth win on the season, with a pitcher posting a near identical ERA to his 2.81.