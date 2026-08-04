Tigers vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 4
In this story:
The Detroit Tigers continue their road trip with a three-game set against the Seattle Mariners starting on Tuesday night.
The Tigers got a road sweep against the A’s over the weekend, while the Mariners ended a three-game slide by taking their final two games against the Twins.
The Tigers took two of three from the Mariners back in June.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Tigers vs. Mariners on Tuesday, August 4.
Tigers vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Tigers +1.5 (-191)
- Mariners -1.5 (+157)
Moneyline
- Tigers +105
- Mariners -126
Total
- 7.5 (Over -114/Under -105)
Tigers vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- Tigers: Troy Melton (6-1, 1.75 ERA)
- Mariners: Emerson Hancock (6-5, 3.26 ERA)
Troy Melton threw seven shutout innings against the Orioles last time out. He’s allowed two runs or fewer in 10 of his 11 starts this season, and yielded just four runs (three earned) on 18 hits in 29.1 innings in July.
Emerson Hancock has been on the up and up as of late. The right-hander has allowed six runs on 20 hits in 25.1 innings across his last five starts.
Tigers vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, August 4
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): DSN, SEAM
- Tigers record: 54-58
- Mariners record: 55-58
Tigers vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets
Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Troy Melton UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-146)
As mentioned above, Melton has allowed more than two earned runs in just one start this season. He’s allowed no runs in three starts, a single run in five outings, and a pair of runs in two more.
I’ll take Melton to keep that going against Seattle tonight.
Tigers vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
Both of these pitchers have been great in recent weeks, and neither of these squads has a particularly strong offense.
Detroit has been hotter as of late, but its last three games were played in hitter-friendly Sacramento.
I’m expecting a low-scoring game tonight in Seattle, with some value on the Tigers as road underdogs as well.
Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-1050
Register with DraftKings today and get $150 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop