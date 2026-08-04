Tigers vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 4

The Detroit Tigers continue their road trip with a three-game set against the Seattle Mariners starting on Tuesday night.

The Tigers got a road sweep against the A’s over the weekend, while the Mariners ended a three-game slide by taking their final two games against the Twins.

The Tigers took two of three from the Mariners back in June.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Tigers vs. Mariners on Tuesday, August 4.

Tigers vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Tigers +1.5 (-191)

Mariners -1.5 (+157)

Moneyline

Tigers +105

Mariners -126

Total

7.5 (Over -114/Under -105)

Tigers vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

Tigers: Troy Melton (6-1, 1.75 ERA)

Mariners: Emerson Hancock (6-5, 3.26 ERA)

Troy Melton threw seven shutout innings against the Orioles last time out. He’s allowed two runs or fewer in 10 of his 11 starts this season, and yielded just four runs (three earned) on 18 hits in 29.1 innings in July.



Emerson Hancock has been on the up and up as of late. The right-hander has allowed six runs on 20 hits in 25.1 innings across his last five starts.

Tigers vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, August 4

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): DSN, SEAM

Tigers record: 54-58

Mariners record: 55-58

Tigers vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets

Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet

Troy Melton UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-146)

As mentioned above, Melton has allowed more than two earned runs in just one start this season. He’s allowed no runs in three starts, a single run in five outings, and a pair of runs in two more.

I’ll take Melton to keep that going against Seattle tonight.

Tigers vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

Both of these pitchers have been great in recent weeks, and neither of these squads has a particularly strong offense.

Detroit has been hotter as of late, but its last three games were played in hitter-friendly Sacramento.

I’m expecting a low-scoring game tonight in Seattle, with some value on the Tigers as road underdogs as well.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-1050

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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