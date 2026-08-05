What the Detroit Tigers Got Right and Wrong at the Trade Deadline

The MLB trade deadline has officially passed. There was plenty of movement across the league as teams either made big splashes to improve the roster or sold off key contributors.

The Detroit Tigers made two moves at the trade deadline. They sent Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, marking the end of an impressive career in Detroit.

On Monday, the Tigers traded Casey Mize and Gage Workman to the San Diego Padres. So, let's take a look back and see what Scott Harris did right and wrong at the deadline.

Tigers Were Right to Be Sellers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize throws to the plate. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is an ugly reality to Detroit's situation. Nobody expected the Tigers to be sellers at the beginning of the season. After playing the Seattle Mariners to five games in the ALDS before losing last year, some pitching reinforcements were brought in and the expectation was to remain a playoff contender.

While the Tigers are currently a few games back of a wild-card spot, this season has been disappointing, and it was time for president of baseball operations Scott Harris to look ahead without Skubal and Mize. They would've commanded a lot of money this offseason, and trading them now guaranteed some value in return.

They have three talented prospects in outfielder Zyhir Hope and pitchers River Ryan and Kash Mayfield. If everything goes to plan, they'll play a significant role on the big league roster in the near future.

With a core of Riley Greene, Kevin McGonigle, Dillon Dingler, Max Clark, and Troy Melton, the Tigers could still make the postseason and have set themselves up for the future. It's difficult to send away talents like Skubal and Mize, but Detroit is set up well for 2027 and beyond.

Tigers Should've Offloaded Other Players

Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There may not have been a large quantity of prospects returning to Detroit, but there was an opportunity to ship off veteran players on expiring contracts.

Guys like Kenley Jansen, Gleyber Torres, and Jack Flaherty could've been helpful on contending teams. Of course, their trade value isn't in the same stratosphere as Mize and Skubal, but getting something is better than nothing.

It feels like the Tigers missed out on a chance to maximize an opportunity at the trade deadline. It's unclear if Harris tried to move one of these players, but alas, nothing materialized.

It's been a disappointing season in Detroit. It's almost hard to believe this team was one game away from advancing to the American League Championship Series. But now they stare down a future without their superstar ace, Skubal.

It may feel bleak at the moment, but brighter days are ahead for the Tigers.