Who the Tigers Will Turn to For Huge Series Against White Sox

The Detroit Tigers are rolling. They kicked off a massive, division-filled week by winning two out of three against the Cleveland Guardians. On Thursday, Keider Montero and the Tigers' bullpen pitched a shutout without recording a strikeout.

Detroit (60-61) has moved into the third American League wild-card spot heading into Friday. They sit 2.5 games back of the division-leading Chicago White Sox. It's been an impressive turnaround for A.J. Hinch's squad after a brutal start to the year.

The Tigers will get set for a huge weekend series with the White Sox. Here is who A.J. Hinch will turn to for this three-game showdown.

Game 1: Jackson Jobe

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jackson Jobe pitches. Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson Jobe will make his second start of the season after recovering from Tommy John surgery. Jobe didn't skip a beat as he fired 100mph fastballs all day against the San Francisco Giants.

The 24-year-old threw five innings, allowed one hit, one walk, and struck out four. It was a sensational return for the righty. His outing ended at 71 pitches, which means his workload will slowly ramp up with each start.

Jobe has pitched twice against the White Sox. He's allowed two earned runs over eight innings. Sean Newcomb (1-3, 2,66 ERA) will toe the rubber for Chicago.

Game 2: Troy Melton

Detroit Tigers pitcher Troy Melton delivers. Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers officially named a starter for Saturday's contest, and that spot in the rotation belongs to Troy Melton. He should get the ball for this pivotal second game.

Melton's incredible display of pitching has been an underrated storyline in baseball. The 25-year-old has a 1.46 ERA over 13 starts. He hasn't allowed an earned run in 20 innings.

Melton stepped up his game since the trade deadline and has become the top arm in this starting rotation. In his last start, he threw six innings, allowed four hits, and struck out five. Assuming Melton pitches, barring anything drastic, he'll be lined up against Anthony Kay (9-5, 3.96 ERA).

Game 3: Drew Anderson

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Drew Anderson pitches. Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew Anderson has shifted to a starter role since the trade deadline. He's made two starts and has surrendered one run over 7.2 innings. Anderson threw a season-high 70 pitches on Tuesday.

Hopefully, the righty gives the Tigers three or four innings before passing the baton to the bullpen. Hinch used five relievers to secure a 6-4 win over Cleveland. Sean Burke (7-6, 2.99 ERA) will be the opposing starting pitcher.

If Detroit sweeps the series, they'll be in first place in the A.L. Central. The season series is tied at three games going into the weekend.