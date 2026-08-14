What to Watch as Jackson Jobe Makes His First Comerica Park Start Since 2025

The Detroit Tigers secured a massive series win over their biggest rival, the Cleveland Guardians, at Comerica Park this week, elevating themselves into second place in the AL Central. Now just one game under .500, the Tigers welcome the Chicago White Sox, who are currently in first place in the division, for another big three-game series.

On Friday night, former top prospect Jackson Jobe will take the mound for Detroit in his second start since returning from Tommy John surgery. In his first outing against the San Francisco Giants, Jobe pitched five innings, allowing just one hit and striking out four batters.

However, that was against a struggling Giants team. For Jobe to prove he's back at full strength to help get the Tigers back to the playoffs, he's going to have to show up against a much better team in the White Sox.

Jobe will be making his first start at Comerica Park since May 28, 2025, funny enough, which was against the Giants with this starting lineup backing him.

1. 2B Gleyber Torres

2. C Dillon Dingler

3. SS Kevin McGonigle

4. DH Eduardo Valencia

5. 3B Colt Keith

6. 1B Spencer Torkelson

7. RF Zack McKinstry

8. LF Ben Malgeri

9. CF Max Clark

What to Watch for From Jobe

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jackson Jobe throws. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jobe has established himself as a young right-hander with a flamethrower fastball, touching 100mph in his last start and multiple times last season. However, one thing to watch in his second start of the season is what pitch he'll go to put away hitters.

In 2025, none of Jobe's five pitches achieved a putaway percentage above 20%, with his changeup being the most relied upon, generating an 18.2% putaway percentage. In his first start, his fastball generated two strikeouts, and his changeup was his biggest putaway pitch (33%); however, he primarily used it against lefties, according to Statcast.

His fastball might get him ahead in the count, but major leaguers can adjust to even the fastest pitches thrown. For Jobe, his changeup has to dance, and his slider will have to be well-placed to fool the White Sox hitters. Jobe allowed seven home runs last season, so the fastball can't be middle-middle too often.

If Jobe can establish his secondary pitches, get his opponents off balance in the batter's box, and go the same length as he did in San Francisco, the Tigers could be right back to the .500 mark for the first time since May 4.

Jobe was removed from the game after 71 pitches (46 of which were strikes) against the Giants; perhaps manager A.J. Hinch will allow his young starter a longer leash if all goes well early.