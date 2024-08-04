Twins Shared Such a Cool Video of Closer Jhoan Duran's Entrance
This alternate view was awe-inspiring.
A closer entrance in the ninth inning is one of the most entertaining and exciting moments in MLB, and Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jhoan Duran might just have the best one in the league at the moment.
The Target Field lights dim, Twins fans hold their cell phone lights in the air and Duran jogs out as an entrance song, a mix of Farruko's "El Incomprendido" and Daddy Yankee's "Hot."
The Twins on Saturday gave fans a different view of Duran's entrance. In fact, they gave fans Duran's view in a cool video shared onto the club's account on X, formerly Twitter.
It's hard not to get goosebumps watching this-and easy to see why Duran, who has 42 saves and a 2.86 ERA in the last two seasons, has been as successful as he has in the closer role.
