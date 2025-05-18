Twins Make Franchise History With Scoreless Innings Streak in 13th Straight Win
The Minnesota Twins are rolling.
On Saturday, the Twins defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 7-0, extending MLB's longest win streak since 2022 to 13 games. But the 13 consecutive wins are far from the only impressive streak the Twins have going on right now.
Additionally, Minnesota's pitchers have tossed 33 consecutive scoreless innings, setting a new franchise record that dates back to the beginning of the Twins' history in Minnesota in 1961. It's worth noting that the Twins franchise has had longer scoreless innings streaks when they were known as the Washington Senators.
And that's not all—the Twins pitching staff has also tossed a shutout for three straight games, the first time the club has accomplished such a feat since 2004.
Twins starters Chris Paddack, Joe Ryan and Pablo Lopez have combined to strike out 18 batters while allowing just seven hits in 19 innings. And it's not just the starters. Seven Twins relievers haven't allowed an earned run during the scoreless innings streak, according to MLB.com.
Such pitching has done more than just rewrite the franchise's record books. It's helped pick Minnesota, which began the season 13-20 and near the basement of the American League Central, up off the mat. The Twins (26-20) have vaulted to second place in the division behind the Detroit Tigers.
Next on the list for the history-making team? The franchise's longest win streak, which is 15 games, set by the World Series-winning 1991 Twins.
Minnesota will play the Brewers on Sunday before a six-game homestand against the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals.