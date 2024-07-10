Brooks Lee, Carlos Correa go back-to-back to propel Twins over Sox in Game 2
Back-to-back homers from Brooks Lee and Carlos Correa in the sixth inning helped the Twins come back from a 2-0 hole and beat the White Sox 3-2 in the second game Wednesday's doubleheader in Chicago. The White Sox won the first game 3-1.
Trailing 2-0, Lee launched his second homer in his young career. The switch-hitting prospect made his debut last week and in seven games he has gone 12 for 30 with two homers and nine RBI. Lee's homer left his bat at 100.8 mph and went 362 feet.
Correa followed with a 405-foot blast that left his bat at 110 mph. The All-Star shortstop had three hits in the first game of the doubleheader and he is now slashing .381/.445/.637 with nine homers and 25 RBI in his last 30 games.
The Twins took the lead 3-2 in the seventh inning when Ryan Jeffers singled in Byron Buxton, whose hustle double put him in scoring position to start the inning.
The Twins (53-40) get Thursday off before wrapping up the first half of the season with three games against the Giants in San Francisco Friday-Sunday.