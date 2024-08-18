Jorge Alcala has rare blowup outing, Twins fall to Rangers in series finale
Carlos Santana couldn't corral an errant throw from Jose Miranda, and as the ball got away, Adolis Garcia scampered home to seal a victory for the Rangers and avoid a four-game sweep on Sunday. Texas, who trailed 4-0 until the seventh, beat the Twins 6-5 in ten innings at Globe Life Field on the throwing error from Miranda.
Twins reliever Jorge Alcala came into this series finale with a sparkling 2.15 ERA. When he left the mound after throwing 19 pitches, he had blown a four-run lead and seen his ERA climb nearly a full point to 3.09. Manager Rocco Baldelli turned to Alcala to protect the lead in the bottom of the seventh, but things unraveled quickly. Alcala surrendered a career-worst five runs on a single, two doubles, a game-tying home run by Garcia, and a go-ahead shot by Josh Jung. Just like that, it was a 5-4 game.
But the Twins would bounce back.
Rangers All-Star closer Kirby Yates hadn't blown a save all season until Santana got to him to lead off the ninth inning. Yates was 21 for 21 in save opportunities with a 1.19 ERA when he left a 93 mile-per-hour fastball over the heart of the plate that Santana crushed halfway up the bleachers in right field to tie the game at 5. As a cherry on top, it was caught by a Twins fan in a Joe Mauer jersey.
It was just the latest clutch hit for the 38-year-old Santana, who has delivered in those situations all year for Minnesota. His three-run homer was the difference in Friday's win.
Griffin Jax set the Rangers down in order in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings, but the Twins set themselves up for trouble when they failed to score the automatic runner at second in the top of the tenth. With one out and Edouard Julien at third, Miranda hit a chopper to Texas shortstop Corey Seager, who threw Julien out at the plate.
Jhoan Duran came into the game for the Twins to try to force an 11th inning, but Miranda's throw sailed on him a bit and Santana lost the ball as he tried to tag Jung on the game-ending play.
Four batters into this game, the Twins had a 3-0 lead. Miranda hit a one-out triple, Trevor Larnach drove him in with a double, and Ryan Jeffers — with his pencil bat — smacked a two-run shot to left-center. The Twins increased their lead to 4-0 on a Jeffers RBI single in the third.
Former Twins pitcher Tyler Mahle, making his third start for the Rangers since recovering from Tommy John surgery, lasted just three innings. Mahle's fastball velocity was down and he was pulled from the game after surrendering six hits and four runs on 61 pitches.
After Jeffers' single, the Twins didn't have another hit until Santana's home run in the ninth. They were shut down by Gerson Garabito and David Robertson for five innings.
Pablo Lopez got the start for the Twins and pitched around some early trouble, escaping a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the first. Lopez needed 49 pitches to get through the first two innings, but still came through with six scoreless frames for Minnesota. He allowed six hits and three walks, striking out three in a performance that was far from dominant but still quite effective.
The Twins would've pulled to within one game of the Guardians in the AL Central if they had been able to complete the sweep in Texas. Cleveland was swept in three games in Milwaukee this weekend. Instead, the Twins fall to 70-54 and remain two games back in the division.
Next up for Minnesota is a three-game series in San Diego before a nine-game homestand at Target Field. The Guardians are headed to New York to take on the Yankees.