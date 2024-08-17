Carlos Santana's three-run homer powers Twins to narrow win over Rangers
Carlos Santana hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning that lifted the Twins to another narrow victory, beating the Texas Rangers 4-3 Friday night in at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Tied 1-1 in the fifth inning, Ryan Jeffers was hit by a pitch from Rangers starter Andrew Heaney. Heaney struck out Edouard Julien — recently called up and playing his first game with the Twins since July 24 — before giving up a single to Manny Margot. Then Santana hit a 404-foot bomb to left-center field to give the Twins a 4-1 lead that was enough of a cushion to pull out the win.
Santana also drove in the go-ahead run in Thursday night’s win over the Rangers.
The Rangers (56-67) made things interesting late when Caleb Thielbar came on in relief of Twins starter Simeon Woods Richardson in the sixth inning. Thielbar got the first two outs before allowing a single to Nathaniel Lowe. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli then turned to Cole Sands, who allowed back-to-back singles to Josh Jung and Wyatt Langford, the latter bringing in Lowe to make it 4-3.
Sands came back out for the seventh inning and gave up a single to Leody Taveras, and while he was caught stealing second on a great throw from Jeffers to Julien, he allowed Marcus Semien to reach when he failed to tag first base on a ground ball, resulting in an error. Steven Okert then came on in relief and struck out Corey Seager before getting former Twins Robbie Grossman to line out.
Griffin Jax pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning, and Jhoan Duran fanned two in a scoreless ninth to pick up his 18th save of the season. Duran also picked up the save in Thursday's win over the Rangers.
The Rangers got within 4-2 on Semien’s 359-foot solo homer in the fifth inning, one of just three hits and two runs Woods Richardson allowed across five innings of work for the Twins (69-53). Woods Richardson also fanned one in his start and improved to 4-3 on the season with the win.
Woods Richardson found himself in a bit of trouble in the second inning after allowing a leadoff single to Adolis Garcia. He then issued a walk to Lowe, and while he got Jung to fly out, his flyout advanced Garcia to third, and Garcia then came home on Langford’s sacrifice fly for a 1-0 Rangers lead.
Jeffers knotted things up for the Twins with a leadoff, 356-foot homer in the third inning. That was Jeffers’ team-leading 18th home run of the season. Santana’s homer was his 17th of the year.
The Twins and Rangers meet for the third of their four-game series at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.