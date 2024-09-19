Twins lineup fully loaded for critical series finale in Cleveland
The Detroit Tigers have won 25 of their last 35 games to go from 11 games behind Minnesota to just a half-game back of the Twins and they've made up the ground in a little more than a month. It's a remarkable comeback that could see move into a tie if the Twins don't beat the Guardians on Thursday afternoon.
It's been a rare sight this season, but the Twins have Carlos Correa, Royce Lewis and Byron Buxton all in the starting lineup for just the 18th time this season. Correa is the designated hitter and batting second, with Buxton in center field and batting third. Lewis is starting at third base and batting fifth.
Lewis and Buxton weren't in the starting lineup in Minnesota's gut-wrenching 5-4 loss in 10 innings Wednesday night. Correa played and drove in all four of the Twins' runs.
The Tigers are off Thursday after sweeping the Royals in Kansas City. They get a day off before a monster series in Baltimore Friday-Sunday before finishign the regular season with six games at home against the Rays and White Sox.
After Thursday's game, the Twins fly to Boston for three games against the Red Sox Friday-Sunday and then six home games against the Marlins and Orioles to close out the regular season next week.