Twins use Matt Wallner as pitcher in 13-run loss to Mets
A disastrous night for Twins pitching put on display the clear need for pitching help at the trade deadline, in a 15-2 rout by the Mets in New York on Monday night.
Manual Margot and Byron Buxton combined for the lone bright spot of the evening in the opening five pitches of the game. Margot sent the first pitch of the game to right-center field wall for a game opening double. Four pitches later, Buxton drove in Margot with looping hit into right field.
After that it was the Mets show.
Pete Alonso crushed four-seam fastball to the second deck in left field to level the score at one apiece in the top of the fourth inning. New York proceeded to then score four more runs off of five hits, a walk and a sac fly before Rocco Baldelli pulled Simeon Woods Richardson.
Cole Sands gave up a sac fly to J.D. Martinez two pitches into his 1.2 innings of work. Sands then allowed just one hit in the fifth inning but prevented the Mets from adding to their 6-1 lead.
Josh Staumont took the mound for the Twins in the seventh and proceeded to give up three runs on three hits and three walks while recording just one out. Baldelli yanked Staumont after just 36 pitches, replacing him with Steven Okert, who then allowed two more runs to score on the Mets' third sac fly of the evening and a bases loaded hit by pitch.
Pete Alonso continued his hot night in the bottom of the seventh, connecting on an RBI double off of Brock Stewart. Two batters later, Jeff McNeil drove in Alonso on an RBI double that ended Stewart's night after recording just two outs.
Outfielder Matt Wallner was called upon to get the final out of the seventh inning but gave up a two-run double to Luis Torrens as the Mets stretched their lead to two-touchdowns. Wallner returned for the eighth inning allowing just one hit, holding the Mets scoreless.
Ryan Jeffers connected for his 15th home run of the season in the top of the ninth but Jose Butto was able to close out the game allowing just one more hit over four batters.
The Twins and Mets are back in action Tuesday night for Game 2 of the three-game series. David Festa is set to take the mound for the Twins, with first pitch set for 6:10 p.m. CT.