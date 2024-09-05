Watch: Matt Wallner fields a ball, flips over short wall at Tropicana Field
Every time you watch a baseball game, there's a chance you'll see something you've never seen before. Like Twins right fielder Matt Wallner fielding a base hit and then flipping over the short wall in foul territory at Tropicana Field on Thursday.
Wallner chased down the hit off the bat of the Rays' Yandy Diaz and was thinking about spinning to throw the ball to second, but his momentum took him over the wall. The umpires ruled that because the ball went out of play, Diaz had to go back to second after he reached third base on the play.
What came next was one of the longest reviews you'll ever see in a baseball game. The action was stalled for nearly ten minutes as the replay center in New York deliberated over what to do with Diaz on such an unusual play. It was bizarre that the process took as long as it did, especially when the end result was to confirm that Diaz had to remain at second.
After the long review, Twins starter Pablo López exited the game and was replaced by Griffin Jax, who recorded a one-pitch out to end the seventh inning.
Wallner also hit his 11th home run of the season earlier in the game. The Twins won 4-3 in the series finale.