Buxton running again, Cedar Rapids pitchers coming to throw to injured Twins
Twins center fielder Byron Buxton told reporters Monday that he’s running again after experiencing more hip discomfort during Wednesday’s rehab game at Triple-A St. Paul, and Buxton is one of several injured Twins players who will see some live pitching this week.
Buxton has been on the injured list since Aug. 15 due to right hip soreness. He began a rehab assignment at Triple-A on Sept. 2 but was ejected from Wednesday’s game and later told the Twins he was experiencing more hip discomfort prior to being ejected from the game.
But Buxton is now running again and hoping to get to a point where he’s able to play through the pain. In the meantime, Buxton will get to see some live pitching in the near future.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters Monday the Twins are bringing up pitchers from High-A Cedar Rapids to pitch to Buxton and the other Twins players on the injured list: Carlos Correa, Max Kepler and Manny Margot. That allows them to continue seeing pitching with the season winding down, keeping the door open for all of their returns with the playoffs looming.
Correa has been on the injured list since July 20 due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot, though he said Monday a new treatment has him feeling the best he’s felt since. Kepler was placed on the injured list on Thursday due to left patellar tendinitis, and Margot has been on the injured list since Sept. 1 due to a right groin strain. All could still return yet this season.
Buxton was the closest of the group to returning after beginning the rehab assignment, but it’s unclear exactly how far Wednesday set him back, though he did do defense work on Monday. Buxton is slashing .275/.528/.862 with 16 homers and 49 RBIs across 90 games this season.