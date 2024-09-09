New treatment has Twins' Carlos Correa inching closer to return
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has found a new painful but effective treatment for the plantar fasciitis in his right foot and has been sprinting in cleats for three days, he told reporters ahead of Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Correa hasn't played since exiting a game on July 12, and he's been on the injured list since July 20. Correa said in late August that he had been sprinting in shoes, that his next step was sprinting in cleats, which would allow him to begin other baseball activities, and that he intends to return this year.
That still appears to be the goal and expectation, with Correa telling reporters, "You might see me playing baseball again pretty soon." A potential return would need to come soon; the Twins have 19 regular-season games remaining, including Monday night's matchup against the Angels.
It's still unclear when Correa would be able to return, but he's feeling better than he has in some time.
The Twins could certainly use Correa back in the lineup following one of their worst series of the season against the Kansas City Royals, who swept the Twins in the three-game series. The Twins scored just two runs in those three games and are missing Correa's bat in the lineup.
Correa was one of the most productive hitters in the Twins lineup prior to his injury, slashing .308/.520/.896 with 13 homers and 47 RBIs. Correa has played in 75 games this season.