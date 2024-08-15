Byron Buxton lands on the injured list because of hip pain
Byron Buxton will miss at least the next week of action as he's been placed on the 10-day injured list.
The Minnesota Twins decided to make the move Thursday after he reportedly received a cortisone shot to relieve pain in his hip. The outfielder's August has been rough. He suffered from back pain that kept him out of three games after he crashed into the centerfield wall making a catch in an Aug. 4 game against the White Sox.
The hip became a problem when he fouled off a pitch in Minnesota's Aug. 12 game against the Royals. He left that game early and hasn't played since, though the Twins aren't worried about a long-term absence because MRI results came back clean.
The move should be retroactive to Aug. 12 or Aug. 13, meaning Buxton will miss the entire seven-game road trip that starts in Texas Thursday night and ends next Wednesday in San Diego. He could be eligible to return from the injured list when the Twins began a 10-game homestand with a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals starting Aug. 23.
Eddy Julien has been recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to take Buxton's spot on the roster.
Right-hander Louie Varland was also optioned to Triple-A and right-hander Ronny Henriquez was called up to join the Twins in Texas.