Carlos Correa knocked out of All-Star Game by plantar fasciitis
Carlos Correa says he will still be in Arlington, Texas for the MLB All-Star Game Tuesday night, but he will not play in the game and has been replaced by Rangers shortstop Corey Seager.
Why isn't Correa playing? He's dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. It's the same kind of issue that derailed his 2023 season with Minnesota, though this time it's in the other foot and is said to be not as severe.
The Twins have not made any indication that Correa will need to be placed on the injured list. In fact, although Correa was scratched from the lineup Saturday and didn't start Sunday's game against the Giants, he did pinch hit in the ninth inning and grounded out to second base.
Barring a surprise, Correa is expected to be in the lineup when the Twins return from the All-Star break Saturday at Target Field against the Brewers. Minnesota is also hoping that infielder Jose Miranda, who was placed on the injured list this weekend, will be able to return from the low back tightness once his 10 days have passed.
Royce Lewis (groin) could also be on his way back from injury after the All-Star break, though the Twins have not provided a timeline for his activation.