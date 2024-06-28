Inside The Twins

Carlos Correa ready to play after injury scare in Arizona

“I’m ready to play (Friday)."

Jonathan Harrison

Jun 27, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) reacts after being hit by a pitch in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 27, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) reacts after being hit by a pitch in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Twins fans collectively held their breath Thursday after star shortstop Carlos Correa left the game holding his arm after being hit by a pitch. A little while after Minnesota completed a 13-6 win over the Diamondbacks, Correa was ready to get back on the field.

Correa was hit by a 94 mph sinker in the seventh inning of Thursday's game in Arizona. X-rays revealed no fracture to Correa's wrist, with the team concluding that he would be day to day with a contusion. That timeline was too long for Correa, though.

“I’m ready to play (Friday). It was great to know there was nothing there. Obviously, I was a little bit frustrated when the ball hit me and the hand went numb. I was like, ‘Oh, there’s no way.’ The way we’re playing as a team, I want to be out there every single day," Correa told reporters after the 13-6 win. "But thankfully it was just a little scary situation. We’re good.”

Whether Correa is actually made available is another question. Twins television play-by-play announcer Cory Provus, in a conversation with WDAY in Fargo on Friday morning, said Correa playing Friday may be a bit optimistic.

"Lucked out there. Seems like he's going to want to play tonight. I love his optimism. I also know his manager. His manager is more cautious about that stuff," Provus said. "I'd be shocked if he's playing tonight. And I hope he is because he's been awesome, he's been on such a tear. But I'd be surprised if he does play tonight."

Correa's desire to play in Friday's series opener in Seattle is understandable since he's slashing .441/.513/.632 with three home runs and 14 RBIs in his last 79 plate appearances, and the Twins are 11-5 in that span.

Frist pitch Friday is set for 8:40 p.m. CT.

Published
Jonathan Harrison

JONATHAN HARRISON

Home/Minnesota Twins Injuries