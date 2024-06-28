Carlos Correa ready to play after injury scare in Arizona
Twins fans collectively held their breath Thursday after star shortstop Carlos Correa left the game holding his arm after being hit by a pitch. A little while after Minnesota completed a 13-6 win over the Diamondbacks, Correa was ready to get back on the field.
Correa was hit by a 94 mph sinker in the seventh inning of Thursday's game in Arizona. X-rays revealed no fracture to Correa's wrist, with the team concluding that he would be day to day with a contusion. That timeline was too long for Correa, though.
“I’m ready to play (Friday). It was great to know there was nothing there. Obviously, I was a little bit frustrated when the ball hit me and the hand went numb. I was like, ‘Oh, there’s no way.’ The way we’re playing as a team, I want to be out there every single day," Correa told reporters after the 13-6 win. "But thankfully it was just a little scary situation. We’re good.”
Whether Correa is actually made available is another question. Twins television play-by-play announcer Cory Provus, in a conversation with WDAY in Fargo on Friday morning, said Correa playing Friday may be a bit optimistic.
"Lucked out there. Seems like he's going to want to play tonight. I love his optimism. I also know his manager. His manager is more cautious about that stuff," Provus said. "I'd be shocked if he's playing tonight. And I hope he is because he's been awesome, he's been on such a tear. But I'd be surprised if he does play tonight."
Correa's desire to play in Friday's series opener in Seattle is understandable since he's slashing .441/.513/.632 with three home runs and 14 RBIs in his last 79 plate appearances, and the Twins are 11-5 in that span.
Frist pitch Friday is set for 8:40 p.m. CT.