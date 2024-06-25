Chris Paddack hits the 15-day IL; will Twins call up top pitching prospect?
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Chris Paddack has been placed on the 15-day injured list with what the team is calling "right arm fatigue." The team is recalling right-handed pitcher Ronny Henriquez from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move.
Paddack was amidst one of his worst months as a professional, totaling a 7.79 ERA in 17.9 innings across four starts in June. He has a 5.29 ERA on the season, which would be a career-worst as a full-time starting pitcher.
He was scheduled to start on Thursday, but will now get some time to rest with what is reportedly right shoulder fatigue. There are no early signs as to who will replace him in the rotation, but the Twins have a myriad of options, including a couple of talented pitchers in the minor leagues who one could easily argue are deserving of a chance.
David Festa or Zebby Matthews have been performaing at an elite level. Festa has started 14 games for Triple-A St. Paul this season, compiling a 3.77 ERA and an impressive 1.29 WHIP to go along with 87 strikeouts in 59.2 innings. Festa last pitched June 20.
Matthews making the jump to the big leagues this season might be a bit of a stretch, but he has been tearing up Double-A ball with a 1.56 ERA in 10 starts this season. This might be the opportunity for Minnesota to fast-track one of their top pitching prospects. Matthews last pitched June 21.
Henriquez is not a starting pitcher, but he has a 3.52 ERA this season in 38.1 innings minor-league innings. He will give the Twins another arm out of the bullpen until a starter for Thursday's game is announced.