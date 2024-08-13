Twins' Byron Buxton exits Royals game due to right hip discomfort
Buxton was replaced in center field by Manny Margot to start the sixth inning.
Twins center fielder Byron Buxton exited Monday night's game against the Kansas City Royals at Target Field in Minneapolis after the fifth due to right hip discomfort. He's considered day to day.
It wasn't immediately clear what caused the discomfort. Buxton struck out during the fifth inning and was 0 for 3 overall before his exit. He didn't appear to be nursing an injury during the game.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
