Twins use six-run second inning to take down Royals
The Twins homered twice in a six-run second inning to power their way to an 8-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals in the opener of a three-game series Monday at Target Field in Minneapolis.
The second-inning run all started with Carlos Santana drawing a two-out walk. Ryan Jeffers and Austin Martin followed up with back-to-back singles off Royals starter Brady Singer, Martin’s bringing in Santana to cut the Twins’ deficit to 2-1. Willi Castro then hit a 386-foot, three-run homer — his ninth of the season, tying a career high — to give Minnesota a 4-2 advantage.
Then Trevor Larnach singled and Royce Lewis followed up with a 389-foot, two-run shot to make it 6-2. The Twins (66-52) never looked back after taking the four-run advantage in the second.
Lewis was 2 for 4 overall with the homer, two RBIs and two runs scored.
The Royals (65-54) struck fast when Bobby Witt Jr. hit a 401-foot solo homer off Twins starter Pablo Lopez during the first inning for a 1-0 lead. They added another in the second when Kyle Isbel’s single brought in Maikel Garcia, who reached earlier on a fielder’s choice.
Adam Frazier’s RBI single in the sixth inning was the last run Kansas City got off Lopez, who gave up six hits and three runs — two earned — in all while fanning five across six innings of work.
Lopez improved to 11-8 on the season with the victory.
Singer allowed eight hits and the six runs while fanning nine across five innings in the loss.
Griffin Jax pitched a scoreless seventh inning to preserve the Twins’ three-run advantage, and Minnesota got a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the inning thanks to an RBI single from Matt Wallner and a sacrifice fly from Manny Margot that extended the lead to 8-3.
Trevor Richards pitched a scoreless eighth inning while fanning a pair and Scott Blewett sent the Royals down in order in the ninth inning to close out the Twins victory.
Byron Buxton was replaced in center field by Margot to start the sixth inning. It was later revealed that his exit from the game was due to right hip discomfort. He's considered day to day.
The Twins and Royals meet for the second of their three-game series at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.