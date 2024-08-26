Twins' Byron Buxton 'getting closer,' might get rehab assignment
Center fielder Byron Buxton is "getting closer" and likely to get a rehab assignment when he’s ready to return to the Twins lineup, manager Rocco Baldelli said ahead of Monday’s game against Atlanta.
Buxton has been out since exiting a game against the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 12 due to discomfort in his right hip. Buxton was placed on the injured list three days later due to the hip injury and has remained on the IL since then, though he’s been progressing towards a return.
“I’m anticipating (Buxton) going on a rehab assignment when he’s ready to come back, and I think we’re getting closer to that,” Baldelli said. “We’re not there yet as far as picking dates, but I do think he will (go on a rehab assignment). I’ve been wrong before. …
"But with the amount of time he’s been out, I do think he’ll go out there. I don’t think it’ll be a long rehab assignment if he were to go on one, but I think he will probably go on one.”
When asked about the possibility of Buxton designated hitting rather than playing center field when he does return, Baldelli said the Twins are at their best when Buxton is playing center field and that he anticipates him playing center field when he’s back with the Twins.
Right fielder Max Kepler, who was a late scratch to the lineup on Sunday due to left knee soreness, was scheduled to run ahead of Monday’s game to determine whether he’d be available for Monday's game and potentially return to the starting lineup Tuesday, Baldelli said.
Kepler underwent imaging on his knee, which Baldelli said revealed only normal wear and tear. Baldelli doesn’t expect Kepler to be sideline for any significant period of time.
“We’re going to need him to play,” Baldelli said. “We only have about — we have just over 30 games left on the season. We’re not going to spend too many days, probably with any of our guys, where they’re going to be unavailable for several days. So let’s see how he feels and see if maybe we can have him available (Monday), maybe start him (Tuesday).”