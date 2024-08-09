Twins get terrible injury news on Joe Ryan, Brooks Lee
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan is expected to be out "weeks to months" after MRI results revealed a more serious triceps injury than the club anticipated when he left his start early during Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
Manager Rocco Baldelli confirmed Friday that Ryan suffered a Grade 2 teres major strain that will require "weeks to months" of recovery. Baldelli stopped short of saying Ryan's season is over, but there is no guarantee that he'll return for the stretch run the rest of August and September, and then into the playoffs in October.
The teres major is a muscle in the upper arm and baseball pitchers are susceptible to the injury.
Ryan landing on the 15-day injured list comes literally moments after news broke that right-handed reliever Brock Stewart will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery on Tuesday, along rookie infielder Brooks Lee being placed on the 10-day injured list with biceps tendinitis.
Replacing Ryan, Stewart and Lee on the active roster are infielder Kyle Farmer and pitchers Scott Blewett, with Louie Varland being called up from Triple-A St. Paul as the 27th man on the roster for Friday's doubleheader against Cleveland.
Minnesota's starting rotation down the stretch of the season without Ryan includes Pablo Lopez, Bailey Ober, Simeon Woods Richardson, David Festa and now, likely, Varland.