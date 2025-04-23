Twins injuries: Pablo Lopez nearing return, Royce Lewis runs bases
Minnesota Twins starter Pablo Lopez is eligible to come off the injured list on Thursday, and coincidentally — or perhaps not — the Twins don't have a starter listed for their series finale against the Chicago White Sox Thursday in Minneapolis.
Lopez made a rehab start with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints on Saturday and threw a 30-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli didn't confirm to reporters whether Lopez would make his return this week, but said Lopez is in a "good spot" and won't need to make another rehab start before rejoining the rotation. The only question is when.
One way or another, that seems to be soon, and Lopez was sharp in his rehab start, pitching 4 2/3 innings of one-run ball. Before landing on the injured list on April 8 with a hamstring strain, he was pitching well, going 1-1 in his three starts and posting a 1.62 earned-run average across 16 2/3 innings, allowing only six runs — three earned — while fanning 14.
Royce Lewis update
Twins third baseman Royce Lewis continues to make progress in his rehab back from a hamstring strain, too, and he ran the bases on Tuesday. He also did sprints on Monday, according to the Star Tribune's Bobby Nightengale, who also reported that Lewis is expected to begin a rehab assignment this week. Lewis started the season on the injured list.