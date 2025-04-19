Twins' Pablo Lopez sharp in rehab start with Triple-A St. Paul
Minnesota Twins ace Pablo Lopez looked sharp in a rehab start for the Triple-A St. Paul Saints on Saturday, allowing just three hits and one run while fanning four across 4 2/3 innings, but the Saints fell 1-0 to the Iowa Cubs in Des Moines, Iowa.
Lopez sent the Cubs down in order in the first and second innings, and the first baserunner that reached in the third inning — another scoreless frame — was due to catcher interference. His lone blemish was giving up a solo homer to Owen Cassie in the fourth inning, but Lopez otherwise kept it scoreless until being replaced after a fifth-inning double play.
The Twins starter threw 63 pitches in all, 43 for strikes, and averaged 94.3 mph on his fastball, topping out at 96 mph. Those aren't far from his averages before landing on the injured list on April 8 with a hamstring strain. Lopez averaged 94.9 mph on his four-seamer, per Baseball Savant, topping out at 97.3 mph. He threw five different pitches on Saturday.
If his rehab start was any indication, Lopez will likely be able to rejoin the Twins soon, perhaps next week in the next turn through the rotation. He will be eligible to return from the injured list on Wednesday when the Twins will be hosting the Chicago White Sox for the second of a three-game series at Target Field in Minneapolis. That series concludes Thursday, and then the Twins host the Los Angeles Angels for a three-game series that begins on Friday at Target Field.
Lopez looks like he could certainly be back on the mound for the Twins in one of those series next week.